Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey as the Savita Punia-led Indian women’s team take on Australia in Adelaide in a Test series.

The Indian women’s team get their preparations for the 2023 Asian Games underway with the first of three matches against the 2022 World Cup bronze medallists. Savita Punia and Co will also play two matches against the Australia A side to wrap up their tour.

Stay tuned for updates.

Indian team:

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Gurjit Kaur

Midfielders: Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Sharmila Devi

India tour of Australia schedule (as per Hockey Australia):
May 18, Thursday: India vs Australia at 14:45 IST
May 20, Saturday: India vs Australia at 14:45 IST
May 21, Sunday: India vs Australia at 14:15 IST
May 25, Thursday: India vs Australia A 
May 27, Saturday: India vs Australia A 

Screenshots in the blog via Prasar Bharati / FIH