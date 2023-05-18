Hockey, India vs Australia Test series, Match 1 live: Savita Punia and Co take on Hockeyroos
Follow live updates as India take on World No 3 Australia in the first of three matches in Adelaide.
Follow Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey here
Interview: India hockey coach Janneke Schopman on Australia tour, preparing for Asian Games and more
The match is being broadcast on DD Sports and will be streamed on DD Sports’s YouTube channel as well as FanCode
Live updates
Hockey: Vandana Katariya interview – ‘As long as you learn from mistakes, pressure makes you better’
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of Indian hockey as the Savita Punia-led Indian women’s team take on Australia in Adelaide in a Test series.
The Indian women’s team get their preparations for the 2023 Asian Games underway with the first of three matches against the 2022 World Cup bronze medallists. Savita Punia and Co will also play two matches against the Australia A side to wrap up their tour.
Stay tuned for updates.
Indian team:
Goalkeepers: Savita (C), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (VC), Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Udita, Gurjit Kaur
Midfielders: Nisha, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Sharmila Devi
India tour of Australia schedule (as per Hockey Australia):
May 18, Thursday: India vs Australia at 14:45 IST
May 20, Saturday: India vs Australia at 14:45 IST
May 21, Sunday: India vs Australia at 14:15 IST
May 25, Thursday: India vs Australia A
May 27, Saturday: India vs Australia A
Screenshots in the blog via Prasar Bharati / FIH