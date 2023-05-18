In a season where most Sunrisers Hyderabad batters have struggled, Heinrich Klaasen carried his rich vein of form to score a spectacular 104 off 51 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, to register his second T20 century.
After Sunrisers Hyderabad were reduced to 28/2 in 4.3 overs, he stitched a 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram and a 740run stand with Harry Brook to help SRH bounce back to eventually post a competitive 186/5.
In an attacking display against spin, the South African hit eight fours and six sixes. Infact, even to reach the milestone on his 49th delivery, he lofted a straight six straight down the ground. Following his century, there was a fiery roar for the celebration. He was only dismissed by Harshal Patel in the penultimate over.
Klaasen’s ton was the second by a SRH batter this season.
Centuries in IPL 2023
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|For
|Against
|Ground
|Match Date
|Brook
|100
|55
|12
|3
|181.81
|SRH
|v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|14 Apr 2023
|V Iyer
|104
|51
|6
|9
|203.92
|KKR
|v MI
|Wankhede
|16 Apr 2023
|Jaiswal
|124
|62
|16
|8
|200.00
|RR
|v MI
|Wankhede
|30 Apr 2023
|Suryakumar
|103
|49
|11
|6
|210.20
|MI
|v GT
|Wankhede
|12 May 2023
|Prabhsimran
|103
|65
|10
|6
|158.46
|PBKS
|v DC
|Delhi
|13 May 2023
|Gill
|101
|58
|13
|1
|174.13
|GT
|v SRH
|Ahmedabad
|15 May 2023
|Klaasen
|104
|51
|8
|6
|203.92
|SRH
|v RCB
|Hyderabad
|18 May 2023
