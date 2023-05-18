In a season where most Sunrisers Hyderabad batters have struggled, Heinrich Klaasen carried his rich vein of form to score a spectacular 104 off 51 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, to register his second T20 century.

After Sunrisers Hyderabad were reduced to 28/2 in 4.3 overs, he stitched a 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram and a 740run stand with Harry Brook to help SRH bounce back to eventually post a competitive 186/5.

In an attacking display against spin, the South African hit eight fours and six sixes. Infact, even to reach the milestone on his 49th delivery, he lofted a straight six straight down the ground. Following his century, there was a fiery roar for the celebration. He was only dismissed by Harshal Patel in the penultimate over.

Klaasen’s ton was the second by a SRH batter this season.

Centuries in IPL 2023 Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR For Against Ground Match Date Brook 100 55 12 3 181.81 SRH v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023 V Iyer 104 51 6 9 203.92 KKR v MI Wankhede 16 Apr 2023 Jaiswal 124 62 16 8 200.00 RR v MI Wankhede 30 Apr 2023 Suryakumar 103 49 11 6 210.20 MI v GT Wankhede 12 May 2023 Prabhsimran 103 65 10 6 158.46 PBKS v DC Delhi 13 May 2023 Gill 101 58 13 1 174.13 GT v SRH Ahmedabad 15 May 2023 Klaasen 104 51 8 6 203.92 SRH v RCB Hyderabad 18 May 2023

Here’s a look at the reactions to the century:

Heinrich Klaassen is a super special player! One of the best players of spin I’ve ever seen. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 18, 2023

Klaasen Classic.

What an innings from Henrich Klaasen.

Spectacular against spin and one of the better IPL hundreds.

Should be a good game. #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/Dlr0XFT8tv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 18, 2023

IPL is a mix of creative and traditional batting. Today has been a Klaas-ic display of traditional batting. Klaasen’s footwork has been simple and uncomplicated, one of the best I’ve seen in the recent past.

Treat to watch!#SRHvRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/mUVRTRxsYh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 18, 2023

He has been class ever since he has come into the IPL. What a 🌟 Klassen 💯 #SRHvsRCB — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 18, 2023

#IPL2023



A Klaasy 1️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣ off 49 for Heinrich Klaasen 🔥



His hitting versus spin has been delightful to watch today. What a knock! https://t.co/TTn7lyYsth pic.twitter.com/B7cmhoAmXe — The Field (@thefield_in) May 18, 2023

Exhilarating century by Klaasen. Arguably the best innings this season. RCB wilting under his assault — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 18, 2023

#IPL2023



What a knock, what a celebration from Heinrich Klaasen 🔥



📹 IPLpic.twitter.com/plWOCpbZuo — The Field (@thefield_in) May 18, 2023

A decade more, and Heinrich Klaasen will be hailed as an IPL legend. He's such a complete player! #SRHvLSG — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 13, 2023

Probably the best and most beautiful hitter of the ball for SRH this season. Klaasen is a class apart. 💥😍 #SRHvsRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/MNwqBMOLwY — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) May 18, 2023

What a marvelous T20 innings from Klassen. No "playing according to situation" waffle, no stopping at any point, no slowing down. Just pure hitting. Great conception, great execution. — Himanish Ganjoo (@hganjoo_153) May 18, 2023

RvD + Markram + Miller + Klaasen will bury a few teams this ODI World Cup. — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 18, 2023

Klaasy Klaasy knock by Heinrich! 💯👏 #IPL2023 — naeemah (@NaeemahBenjamin) May 18, 2023

Heinrich, a Klass apart than every other SRH batter this IPL.



What an outstanding ton from him! — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 18, 2023

Absolute class from Heinrich Klaasen! Maiden IPL century for him and he showed excellent control with the bat tonight as his straight strokes indicated. A masterful knock where he batted in his own league! 💯#SRHvsRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/C8hCiI8vyo — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 18, 2023

Heinrich Klaasen is the 47th batter

to register #IPL's 82nd century..

Grounds with most #IPL 100s

13 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

8* at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad

7 at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali #IPL2023 #SRHvsRCB#RCBvSRH — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 18, 2023