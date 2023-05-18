In a season where most Sunrisers Hyderabad batters have struggled, Heinrich Klaasen carried his rich vein of form to score a spectacular 104 off 51 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, to register his second T20 century.

After Sunrisers Hyderabad were reduced to 28/2 in 4.3 overs, he stitched a 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram and a 740run stand with Harry Brook to help SRH bounce back to eventually post a competitive 186/5.

In an attacking display against spin, the South African hit eight fours and six sixes. Infact, even to reach the milestone on his 49th delivery, he lofted a straight six straight down the ground. Following his century, there was a fiery roar for the celebration. He was only dismissed by Harshal Patel in the penultimate over.

Klaasen’s ton was the second by a SRH batter this season.

Centuries in IPL 2023

Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR For Against Ground Match Date
Brook  100 55 12 3 181.81 SRH v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023
V Iyer 104 51 6 9 203.92 KKR v MI Wankhede 16 Apr 2023
Jaiswal 124 62 16 8 200.00 RR v MI Wankhede 30 Apr 2023
Suryakumar 103 49 11 6 210.20 MI v GT Wankhede 12 May 2023
Prabhsimran 103 65 10 6 158.46 PBKS v DC Delhi 13 May 2023
Gill 101 58 13 1 174.13 GT v SRH Ahmedabad 15 May 2023
Klaasen 104 51 8 6 203.92 SRH v RCB Hyderabad 18 May 2023

Here’s a look at the reactions to the century: