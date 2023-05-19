IPL 2023 Watch, IPL 2023: Dressing room reactions as RCB push for playoff spot after Virat Kohli’s superb ton Virat Kohli scored his sixth IPL century on Friday as RCB inched closer to the playoff spot, defeating SRH by eight wickets. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore walks backduring match 65 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad | Prashant Bhoot / SPORTZPICS for IPL Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH Cricket