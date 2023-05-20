New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed half-centuries to fire Chennai Super Kings into the IPL play-offs with a thumping 77-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
The left-handed Conway (87) and Gaikwad (79) put on a blazing opening stand of 141 to steer Chennai to a mammoth 223-3 after electing to bat first in Delhi.
Skipper David Warner hit a valiant 86 but Chennai kept down Delhi, who are coached by Ricky Ponting, to 146-9 and book their spot in the top four.
They join holders and table-toppers Gujarat Titans, who are assured of a top-two finish.
Four-time winners Chennai have finished the group stage with eight wins and can stay as the second-ranked team in the table, depending on the day’s second result between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
Delhi, who were the first team to get eliminated from the play-off race, bowed out with nine losses and five wins.
Batters set up victory for Chennai after Gaikwad and Conway, in his 52-ball blitz, got cracking on the opposition bowlers with fours and sixes.
Chetan Sakariya sent back Gaikwad, who hit seven sixes in his 50-ball knock, but Conway kept up the charge in another attacking partnership of 54 with Shivam Dube, who hit 22.
Dube’s wicket raised the noise as Dhoni walked in with thunderous applause and stood unbeaten with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a seven-ball 20.
Delhi were never in the chase as Warner played a lone hand in his attempt to drive the teams’ reply in his 58-ball knock but got little support from the other end.
For CSK, Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets while the Sri Lankan pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana got two wickets each.
Though they have qualified for the playoffs, CSK will need to wait for KKR vs LSG’s result to find out if they will finish in the top two and play the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. Both Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are in Chennai, so Dhoni and Co will return home.
Here’s a look at CSK’s record in the IPL over the years:
|Season
|League stage finish
|Playoff result
|IPL 2008
|3rd
|Lost in the final
|IPL 2009
|2nd
|Lost in the semi-final
|IPL 2010
|3rd
|Champions
|IPL 2011
|2nd out of 10
|Champions
|IPL 2012
|4th out of 9
|Lost in the final
|IPL 2013
|1st out of 9
|Lost in the final
|IPL 2014
|3rd
|Won in Eliminator, Lost in Qualifier 2
|IPL 2015
|1st
|Runners-up
|IPL 2016
|Suspended
|IPL 2017
|Suspended
|IPL 2018
|2nd
|Champions
|IPL 2019
|2nd
|Lost in the final
|IPL 2020
|7th
|––
|IPL 2021
|2nd
|Champions
|IPL 2022
|9th out of 10
|IPL 2023
|Qualified for playoffs
|TBD
CSK became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after GT, and five teams are mathematically in contention for the two remaining spots.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|GT (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|0.835
|18
|CSK (Q)
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0.381
|17
|LSG
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0.304
|15
|RCB
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.180
|14
|RR
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0.148
|14
|MI
|13
|7
|6
|0
|-0.128
|14
|KKR
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.256
|12
|PBKS (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.304
|12
|DC (E)
|13
|5
|8
|0
|-0.572
|10
|SRH (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.558
|8
With inputs from AFP