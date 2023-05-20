New Zealand’s Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed half-centuries to fire Chennai Super Kings into the IPL play-offs with a thumping 77-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

The left-handed Conway (87) and Gaikwad (79) put on a blazing opening stand of 141 to steer Chennai to a mammoth 223-3 after electing to bat first in Delhi.

Skipper David Warner hit a valiant 86 but Chennai kept down Delhi, who are coached by Ricky Ponting, to 146-9 and book their spot in the top four.

They join holders and table-toppers Gujarat Titans, who are assured of a top-two finish.

Four-time winners Chennai have finished the group stage with eight wins and can stay as the second-ranked team in the table, depending on the day’s second result between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi, who were the first team to get eliminated from the play-off race, bowed out with nine losses and five wins.

Batters set up victory for Chennai after Gaikwad and Conway, in his 52-ball blitz, got cracking on the opposition bowlers with fours and sixes.

Chetan Sakariya sent back Gaikwad, who hit seven sixes in his 50-ball knock, but Conway kept up the charge in another attacking partnership of 54 with Shivam Dube, who hit 22.

Dube’s wicket raised the noise as Dhoni walked in with thunderous applause and stood unbeaten with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit a seven-ball 20.

Delhi were never in the chase as Warner played a lone hand in his attempt to drive the teams’ reply in his 58-ball knock but got little support from the other end.

For CSK, Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets while the Sri Lankan pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana got two wickets each.

Though they have qualified for the playoffs, CSK will need to wait for KKR vs LSG’s result to find out if they will finish in the top two and play the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1. Both Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are in Chennai, so Dhoni and Co will return home.

Gujarat Titans (Q)

Chennai Super Kings (Q)



We have our second confirmed playoff spot for 2023.



Updated scenarios:https://t.co/9ouycO9MXJ pic.twitter.com/e2a7CGg721 — The Field (@thefield_in) May 20, 2023

Here’s a look at CSK’s record in the IPL over the years:

Season League stage finish Playoff result IPL 2008 3rd Lost in the final IPL 2009 2nd Lost in the semi-final IPL 2010 3rd Champions IPL 2011 2nd out of 10 Champions IPL 2012 4th out of 9 Lost in the final IPL 2013 1st out of 9 Lost in the final IPL 2014 3rd Won in Eliminator, Lost in Qualifier 2 IPL 2015 1st Runners-up IPL 2016 Suspended IPL 2017 Suspended IPL 2018 2nd Champions IPL 2019 2nd Lost in the final IPL 2020 7th –– IPL 2021 2nd Champions IPL 2022 9th out of 10 IPL 2023 Qualified for playoffs TBD

CSK became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after GT, and five teams are mathematically in contention for the two remaining spots.

TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS GT (Q) 13 9 4 0 0.835 18 CSK (Q) 14 8 5 1 0.381 17 LSG 13 7 5 1 0.304 15 RCB 13 7 6 0 0.180 14 RR 14 7 7 0 0.148 14 MI 13 7 6 0 -0.128 14 KKR 13 6 7 0 -0.256 12 PBKS (E) 14 6 8 0 -0.304 12 DC (E) 13 5 8 0 -0.572 10 SRH (E) 13 4 9 0 -0.558 8

With inputs from AFP