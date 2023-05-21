Australia’s Cameron Green hit his first-ever T20 century to lead the Mumbai Indians to a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and keep their IPL play-off hopes alive on Sunday.

Green made an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls and put on a key stand of 128 with skipper Rohit Sharma (56) as Mumbai achieved their victory target of 201 with two overs to spare at the Wankhede Stadium, their home ground.

Mumbai kept up their brilliant chasing record at the venue this season, with a third 200-plus run-chase.

Mumbai, five-time winners of the Indian Premier League, now await the result of the second match of the day between Royal Challengers Bangalore and holders Gujarat Titans to see if they can clinch the last remaining play-off spot.

The result eliminated the Rajasthan Royals from the play-off race while Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, remain in contention.

Bangalore need a win to make the next round, but a loss (or a washout) would allow Mumbai to go through.

Green, a big buy for Mumbai for $2.11 million in the auction, stood out on Sunday with eight fours and eight sixes.

After Rohit’s departure, Green kept up the charge and put on an unbeaten partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 25, to register their eighth win in 14 group matches.

Medium-pace bowler Akash Madhwal set up victory with figures of 4-37 to check Hyderabad to 200-5, a total that looked to go bigger but for some disciplined death bowling.

Openers Mayank Agarwal (83) and Vivrant Sharma (69) put on 140 runs to lay the foundations for the total, which proved insufficient.

The departure of Sharma and then Agarwal made Hyderabad slide with the rest of the batting falling apart.

Hyderabad took the wooden spoon in the 10-team table.

TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS GT 13 9 4 0 0.835 18 CSK 14 8 5 1 0.652 17 LSG 14 8 5 1 0.284 17 MI 14 8 6 0 -0.044 16 RCB 13 7 6 0 0.180 14 RR 14 7 7 0 0.148 14 KKR 14 6 8 0 -0.239 12 PBKS 14 6 8 0 -0.304 12 DC 14 5 9 0 -0.808 10 SRH 14 4 10 0 -0.590 8

Here’s a look at the list of centuries scored this season in the IPL:

Centuries in IPL 2023 Player Final SR For Vs Venue Date HC Brook (SRH) 100 181.81 Sunrisers v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023 VR Iyer (KKR) 104 203.92 KKR v Mumbai Wankhede 16 Apr 2023 YBK Jaiswal (RR) 124 200.00 Royals v Mumbai Wankhede 30 Apr 2023 SA Yadav (MI) 103 210.20 Mumbai v Titans Wankhede 12 May 2023 Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 103 158.46 Punjab Kings v Capitals Delhi 13 May 2023 Shubman Gill (GT) 101 174.13 Titans v Sunrisers Ahmedabad 15 May 2023 H Klaasen (SRH) 104 203.92 Sunrisers v RCB Hyderabad 18 May 2023 V Kohli (RCB) 100 158.73 RCB v Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 May 2023 C Green (MI) 100 212.76 Mumbai v Sunrisers Wankhede 21 May 2023 Via ESPNCricinfo

Here are some reactions to Cameron Green’s innings:

Things are still looking Green for @mipaltan

What a run chase. #MIvSRH — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 21, 2023

Special knock Cameron Green! Proper player.

Now for the rain in Bangalore to stop for a while please — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 21, 2023

Just another 💯 in the #IPL Congrats to Green on your first. First of many no doubt. It makes me think with 9 x 💯 from 7 different batters, is it too skewed towards them? #MIvsSRH — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 21, 2023

A special innings from Cam Green.



A first IPL hundred and one that could see Mumbai Indians through to the play-offs...#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/oUO72Bv390 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) May 21, 2023

Well if you didn’t know before today, Cameron Green is an absolute superstar #MIvSRH — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 21, 2023

Well played Green. Good that Mumbai stopped forcefully using him and he has done well when given a chance. Best time in Powerplay and he's got a 46 ball ton. Played, CG. Hopefully first of the many for Green In blue. 👏 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 21, 2023

Maiden T20 century for Cameron Green!



The West Australian reaches triple figures in 47 deliveries at Wankhede Stadium, guiding the Mumbai Indians to a thumping victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad.



This kid is special…#IPL2023 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) May 21, 2023

This MI definitely deserved to win this what a display of batting and Cameroon Green is here to stay. Just dont do this is WTC now — Archer (@poserarcher) May 21, 2023

Well done Cam Green!!! Maiden T20 ton in a clutch game. Hits the winning runs to bring up his 100 which could also potentially get Mumbai into the playoffs. Huge from the young Aussie. — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_Meadows) May 21, 2023

The guy you are watching hammering the bowlers at Wankhede…100 at a SR 220 recently got a 21 in 90 mins in India, in a Test, on a tank turner showing tremendous patience & defence. Cameron Green is special amongst specials! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 21, 2023

Blue is green today !! @CameronGreen_ what a knock in a must win game ✊ deserves a ton #MIvsSRH #IPL2O23 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2023

@mipaltan getting their moneys worth out of Cameron green tonight 🔥 #MIvSRH #IPL2O23 — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) May 21, 2023

Table-toppers Gujarat and second-placed Chennai Super Kings will clash in the first qualifier next week. Lucknow, who became the third team to book their play-off berth, await their opponent in the eliminator.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser will play the winner of the eliminator.

With AFP inputs