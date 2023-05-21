Australia’s Cameron Green hit his first-ever T20 century to lead the Mumbai Indians to a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and keep their IPL play-off hopes alive on Sunday.

Green made an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls and put on a key stand of 128 with skipper Rohit Sharma (56) as Mumbai achieved their victory target of 201 with two overs to spare at the Wankhede Stadium, their home ground.

Mumbai kept up their brilliant chasing record at the venue this season, with a third 200-plus run-chase.

Mumbai, five-time winners of the Indian Premier League, now await the result of the second match of the day between Royal Challengers Bangalore and holders Gujarat Titans to see if they can clinch the last remaining play-off spot.

The result eliminated the Rajasthan Royals from the play-off race while Bangalore, led by Faf du Plessis, remain in contention.

Bangalore need a win to make the next round, but a loss (or a washout) would allow Mumbai to go through.

Green, a big buy for Mumbai for $2.11 million in the auction, stood out on Sunday with eight fours and eight sixes.

After Rohit’s departure, Green kept up the charge and put on an unbeaten partnership with Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 25, to register their eighth win in 14 group matches.

Medium-pace bowler Akash Madhwal set up victory with figures of 4-37 to check Hyderabad to 200-5, a total that looked to go bigger but for some disciplined death bowling.

Openers Mayank Agarwal (83) and Vivrant Sharma (69) put on 140 runs to lay the foundations for the total, which proved insufficient.

The departure of Sharma and then Agarwal made Hyderabad slide with the rest of the batting falling apart.

Hyderabad took the wooden spoon in the 10-team table.

TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
GT 13 9 4 0 0.835 18
CSK 14 8 5 1 0.652 17
LSG 14 8 5 1 0.284 17
MI 14 8 6 0 -0.044 16
RCB 13 7 6 0 0.180 14
RR 14 7 7 0 0.148 14
KKR 14 6 8 0 -0.239 12
PBKS 14 6 8 0 -0.304 12
DC 14 5 9 0 -0.808 10
SRH 14 4 10 0 -0.590 8

Here’s a look at the list of centuries scored this season in the IPL:

Centuries in IPL 2023

Player Final  SR For Vs Venue Date
HC Brook (SRH) 100 181.81 Sunrisers v KKR Eden Gardens 14 Apr 2023
VR Iyer (KKR) 104 203.92 KKR v Mumbai Wankhede 16 Apr 2023
YBK Jaiswal (RR) 124 200.00 Royals v Mumbai Wankhede 30 Apr 2023
SA Yadav (MI) 103 210.20 Mumbai v Titans Wankhede 12 May 2023
Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) 103 158.46 Punjab Kings v Capitals Delhi 13 May 2023
Shubman Gill (GT) 101 174.13 Titans v Sunrisers Ahmedabad 15 May 2023
H Klaasen (SRH) 104 203.92 Sunrisers v RCB Hyderabad 18 May 2023
V Kohli (RCB) 100 158.73 RCB v Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 May 2023
C Green (MI) 100 212.76 Mumbai v Sunrisers Wankhede 21 May 2023
Via ESPNCricinfo

Table-toppers Gujarat and second-placed Chennai Super Kings will clash in the first qualifier next week. Lucknow, who became the third team to book their play-off berth, await their opponent in the eliminator.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will head straight to the final in Ahmedabad on May 28 and the loser will play the winner of the eliminator.

With AFP inputs