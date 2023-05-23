The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Adidas announced a brand-new partnership as the kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team on Tuesday. The contract, which runs through to March 2028, makes Adidas the sole supplier for all match, training and travel wear for all the teams under BCCI including the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

The three stripes will make its debut for Indian cricket when the Indian men’s senior team take the field against Australia during the World Test Championship Finals between 7-11 June at the Oval, London, England.

In a press release on the BCCI website, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said “We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, Adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket”.

I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 22, 2023

The initial announcement was made by Shah on Twitter a day earlier, placing the Indian cricket teams in a club of teams which includes current Fifa men’s World Cup winners Argentina, Premier League club Manchester United, New Zealand men’s rugby team the All Blacks among others.

Since BCCI’s partnership with Nike ended in 2020, it has had kit sponsorship deals with Mobile Premier League and Kewal Kiran Clothing Company (parent company of Killer Jeans). The current deal with Killer Jeans is set to expire at the end of May 2023.