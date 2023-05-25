India’s top singles shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy registered contrasting wins on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in Kuala Lumpur.

Sindhu defeated a familiar foe in Aya Ohori 21-16, 21-11 while Prannoy made it back-to-back comeback wins as he downed All England champion Li Shi Feng 13-21, 21-16, 21-11.

Prannoy had defeated world No 6 Chou Tien Chen on Wednesday with another gutsy comeback. And he started the match against Li looking like he was feeling the effects of that intense, often fiery battle against the Chinese Taipei star. But the rallies were often long and Li didn’t have things easy despite staying in the lead for most part. That it took 23 minutes for 21-13 said its story. The second and third games, however, witnessed the world No 9 from India turn the heat on and put Li under pressure.

After forcing the decider, Prannoy took a huge lead at the final change of ends with a strong start to the third game. While Li threatened to close the game down, Prannoy had done enough damage early on to close the match out.

Earlier, Sindhu was in complete control for the most part as she played a much better match compared to her struggles against Line Christophersen on Wednesday. The Indian’s attacking game was sharper on Thursday and Ohori, the rare left-hander who Sindhu doesn’t struggle against, made ample errors on her part.

With the win Sindhu, made it 13-0 against Ohori on the head-to-head. It was a consistently good level of display from Sindhu. The two-time former winner of this event (from when it was a Grand Prix Gold) will take on China’s Zhang Yi Man next. Zhang had defeated Sindhu at the All England earlier this year and has a 2-1 H2H against the Indian.

Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen are in action later in the day. Srikanth is in the top quarter of the draw where Viktor Axelsen has withdrawn. He will take on India Open champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the second round. Sen, who defeated Loh Kean Yew in the first round for an impressive win, will next face Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong.

More information on how the matches panned out here in a Twitter thread.