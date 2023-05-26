Malaysia Masters Super 500, quarterfinals live: PV Sindhu in the lead against Zhang Yi Man
Follow updates of India’s quarterfinal matches in Kuala Lumpur
Court 2 (Prannoy) and Court 3 (Srikanth) are BWF TV YouTube, Court 1 (Sindhu) is on JioCinema.
MS: Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 21-10 Srikanth Kidambi
Live updates
WS QF, PV Sindhu 21-16, 4-11 Zhang Yi Man: Zhang gets a review wrong! But wins the next point and has a big lead at the interval.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 21-16, 3-10 Zhang Yi Man: Zhang has just run away with it here.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 21-16, 3-7 Zhang Yi Man: Now a wrong review by Sindhu. It ever was thus.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 21-16, 3-6 Zhang Yi Man: Not the cleanest of phase from both players. Errors either way. But Sindhu closes in now. Oh, what a challenge from Zhang!
Prannoy will be in action after this match.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 21-16, 2-2 Zhang Yi Man: Nice even start to the second game, good rallies.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 21-16 Zhang Yi Man: This is how game 1 unfolded.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 21-16 Zhang Yi Man: There’s the opening game for Sindhu. Great recovery from 0-5 down.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 20-16 Zhang Yi Man: That’s two terrific winners on the trot, Sindhu turns defence to offence with a fine round-the-head winner.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 19-16 Zhang Yi Man: Terrific smash from Sindhu down the line, and a) superbly placed b) at a critical time as Zhang was closing in and the gap was down to 2.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 15-13 Zhang Yi Man: Two really well constructed points by Zhang and she is closing in.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 14-11 Zhang Yi Man: Terrific net shot from Sindhu.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 12-11 Zhang Yi Man: There’s that sideways drift bringing the shuttle back in this time in Zhang’s favour.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 11-10 Zhang Yi Man: The Indian with the lead at the interval and the first roar of the day.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 10-10 Zhang Yi Man: There has been a sideways drift in the arena this week and it nearly brings the shuttle back into the lines but Sindhu’s leave is just good enough in the end says Hawkeye. Great rally that.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 9-10 Zhang Yi Man: Sindhu has Zhang on the floor again! Already some five-six times.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 8-10 Zhang Yi Man: Sindhu has not quite got her judgement of length right yet.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 8-9 Zhang Yi Man: Super rally and Sindhu on the charge there. Zhang under immense pressure and it pays in the end.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 4-7 Zhang Yi Man: Sindhu is into the contest now. Her crosscourt drop starting to click.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 1-5 Zhang Yi Man: And Sindhu gets on board with a patient rally.
WS QF, PV Sindhu 0-4 Zhang Yi Man: A strong start by Zhang. Off the blocks with some quickfire points.
Thankful for this match being a marathon. Prannoy’s match a bit delayed.
WS QF, PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man: After the bronze in Huelva, Zhang didn’t have too much of success on the tour but she has played well this year. Has won the Thailand Masters title already in 2023.
WS: PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man: Zhang (world No 18) is the 2021 World championships bronze medallist. She has won the last meeting between the two, at the All England earlier this year.
WS: PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man: Here’s a quick look at the past meetings between the two.
Time for PV Sindhu.
Sindhu on Court 1 after this ongoing WS match. Prannoy on Court 2 a match after the current one.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 21-10 Srikanth Kidambi: Here’s how the third game unfolded.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 21-10 Srikanth Kidambi: Christian Adinata falls to the floor in joy as he beats Srikanth Kidambi with a fine comeback. Srikanth himself had pulled off a special one yesterday, really thought he was heading for a SF after game 1.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 20-10 Srikanth Kidambi: And 10 match points for the Indonesian.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 18-8 Srikanth Kidambi: Adinata is on fire.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 15-8 Srikanth Kidambi: Adinata is dictating tempo here. Not just a question of Srikanth’s errors anymore. He is struggling to stay in rallies.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 14-8 Srikanth Kidambi: A lucky break for Sri there, as Adinata misjudges. Next point, superb defensive effort by the Indonesian but Sri is alert at the net.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 14-6 Srikanth Kidambi: And a lucky net cord for Adinata. Yep, this is not Srikanth’s day.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 13-6 Srikanth Kidambi: Adinata with a super aggressive point and he closes it out too. Not looking good for Srikanth.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 11-6 Srikanth Kidambi: All he needs to do is cut down those errors and the rallies are quite even... and as I say that, a service error from Srikanth. Big lead for Adinata at the change of ends.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 10-3 Srikanth Kidambi: All of a sudden. Srikanth is struggling to buy a point. Adinata is dominating.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 7-3 Srikanth Kidambi: Errors from both sides really but it is Adinata who has started this game brighter. Trouble for Sri.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 3-3 Srikanth Kidambi: Errors from Adinate now.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16, 2-0 Srikanth Kidambi: as well as Adinata has played in this match so far, that second game end was all on Sri’s racket Can he recover? A super rally early on in game 3 and it goes the Indonesian’s way just on defence.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 21-16 Srikanth Kidambi: Four game points for Adinata and he needs just one. That escalated quickly in the end there.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 19-15 Srikanth Kidambi: The errors are flowing from Srikanth here.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 18-15 Srikanth Kidambi: This is a handy lead at a hany point of the match for Adinata. Couple of untimely errors from Sri.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 15-15 Srikanth Kidambi: Terrific point by Adinata and we are back level. This is anybody’s game at the moment.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 14-15 Srikanth Kidambi: The Srikanth magic touch at the net. What an exchange, and the Indian clinches it. Of course, the next point is a wild error because, hey.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 13-14 Srikanth Kidambi: The Indian is staying ahead for now just about.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 10-11 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth trailed for pretty much the whole of the first half of game 2 but takes a 11-10 lead into the interval. Funny moment there as Adinata is starting to contest a line call but Srikanth vehemently points to the spot saying it is out and the Indonesian changes his mind.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 10-10 Srikanth Kidambi: Nonchalant backhand defensive block winner from Srikanth and Adinata is floored.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 10-9 Srikanth Kidambi: Not been the cleanest of games so far from either player. As I say that, the best point of Game 2 so far. And Srikanth clinches it.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 8-7 Srikanth Kidambi: Some errors from Adinata now.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 7-4 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth is yet to get going though from the near side. Hasn’t gotten his lengths right.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21, 4-3 Srikanth Kidambi: Solid start to the 2nd game by Adinata who goes up 4-1. Oh, how has Srikanth done that. Indecision from him firstly but he picks the shuttle up late and sends a searing backhand crosscourt over. What a winner.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-21 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth under pressure defensively but the error comes from Adinata and the Indian takes the lead in this match. All signs point to an even more competitive second game though, let’s see.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 16-20 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth with four game points.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 15-19 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth wins another high-quality rally. Closing in on the lead.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 14-18 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth needed that point.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 14-17 Srikanth Kidambi: Sensational rally! Srikanth with all the attacking work early on, but Adinata keeps the shuttle in play. Then Srikanth with a dive, but the Indonesian is on hand to put the follow up away. Super run for the youngster.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 13-17 Srikanth Kidambi: Srikanth staying in the lead but starting to make a few more errors than he had so far.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 9-15 Srikanth Kidambi: The Indian’s radar is on point so far. Some fine angles with his smashes.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 7-11 Srikanth Kidambi: The 21-year-old won the SEA Games gold this year beating Chico Wardoyo and you can see why he is rated highly. Some gorgeous shot-making from him too so far, it’s been a fun contest.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 5-10 Srikanth Kidambi: Adinata is coming up with a good winner here and there but Srikanth has made the more consistent start. The Indian’s game has so far been quite clean. No warming up needed unlike his clash against Vitidsarn.
MS QF, Christian Adinata 3-6 Srikanth Kidambi: Couple of nice winners from Adinata early on but Srikanth is getting his foot into this match. Into a handy lead on a run of 5 straight points.
MS QF, Christian Adinata vs Srikanth Kidambi: First up, it’s world No 57 Adinata (qualifier) vs Srikanth. Here’s how the two shuttlers got to this point. (First meeting today).
Before we look ahead to today’s action, in case you missed it yesterday:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian badminton on BWF World Tour.
Today our attention is on Malaysia Masters, a Super 500 event on the World Tour. Quarterfinals action and there are three Indian matches to keep an eye on.
On Thursday, Srikanth Kidambi, PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy produced memorable wins in their respective round of 16 matches to make it this far.
Prannoy defeated All England champion Li Shi Feng of China with a superb come-from-behind victory by 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in Round of 16. He will face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto.
Sindhu got the better of Aya Ohori of Japan 21-16, 21-11 in 40 minutes to improve her Head-to-Head against the left-hander to 13-0. She will lock horns today against China’s Zhang Yi Man.
Srikanth got the better of world no. 5 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in straight games 21-19, 21-19 in Round of 16 match to join Prannoy and Sindhu in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.
He will face Indonesia’s Christian Adinata.
India’s matches today:
MS: Christian Adinata vs Kidambi Srikanth
MS: Kenta Nishimoto vs HS Prannoy
WS: PV Sindhu vs Zhang Yi Man
