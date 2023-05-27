Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Great Britain live: Bandurak makes it 4-2 for GB
Follow live updates from India’s men’s FIH Pro League India match against Great Britain.
Live updates
Q4, India 2-4 Great Britain: With three minutes left, India take off Sreejesh to bring on an extra outfield player.
Q4, India 2-4 Great Britain: Bandurak scores first goal for GB! Vivek Sagar Prasad loses the ball just outside the circle. Oates takes the ball in and fires in a powerful shot to the top right corner. Sreejesh saves it but Bandurak is the first to react to the loose ball and smashes it in goal. The umpire reviews it for a possible foul on VSP but the TV umpire lets the goal stand
Q4, India 2-3 Great Britain: The injection goes to the second castle where it is not trapped perfectly. Amit has to bring it under control before flicking it. His attempt hits the foot of his own teammates.
Q4, India 2-3 Great Britain: Manpreet showing why he is better in attack than in defence. Goes on a brilliant run down the middle and wins PC for India.
Q4, India 2-3 Great Britain: The castles shift just before the injection. Roper with a rather tame drag-flick which is booted away by Sreejesh.
Q4, India 2-3 Great Britain: Shamsher absolutely clatters into Sorsby as the GB man drives into the circle. Sorsby took a heavy blow and is down for sometime. PC for GB
Q3, India 2-3 Great Britain: If you are wondering how good Mazarelo is:
Q3, India 2-3 Great Britain: Like in Q2, India end the third quarter strongly. But they need to put GB under pressure right from the start in Q4.
Q3, India 2-3 Great Britain: Harmanpreet Singh scores again! Another PC and this time he finds the bottom corner to become the all-time top-scorer in the Pro League with 35 goals!
Q3, India 1-3 Great Britain: Mazarelo with another great piece of goalkeeping! Harmanpreet’s drag-flick is deflected by the rusher towards Hardik, who was making his way towards goal after injecting the ball. Mazarelo denies the Indian with his cat-like reflexes.
Q3, India 1-3 Great Britain: PC for India! Harmanpreet goes for the right and Sorsby does really well to put it behind. Moments later, he charges down a Harmanpreet shot and wins a foul.
Q3, India 1-3 Great Britain: Mazarelo with a really good save from close range to deny Gurjant! A long pass is deflected goalwards by Abhishek. Gurjant is unmarked at the far post but he denied by a brilliant save from the GB keeper.
Q3, India 1-3 Great Britain: Team GB are creating a lot of chances down the left flank. Jarmanpreet has been caught napping a couple of times now as Wallace forces a save from Pathak.
Q3, India 1-3 Great Britain: Lee Morton scores! What a goal from the team GB man! He gets the ball on the left and he dances past a couple of defenders before somehow curling a shot across Pathak into goal. A work of art that goal.
Q3, India 1-2 Great Britain: It is not Manpreet’s day at all. He is ushering the ball behind as Stuart Rushmere slips and hits Manpreet on the head with his stick. The Indian is on the floor for a minute but brushes it off.
Q3, India 1-2 Great Britain: Sorsby gives GB the lead! Nick Bandurak slaps the ball at goal. Pathak saves it but the loose ball falls to Thomas Sorsby who scoops it into goal. India have challenged it for height. There’s a long wait but the goal stays! Harmanpreet and Manpreet still arguing with the umpire.
Q3, India 1-1 Great Britain: Manpreet’s flaws as a defender come to the fore again as he gives away a penalty corner.
Q3, India 1-1 Great Britain: Pathak and Mazarelo on for the third quarter.
India 1-1 Great Britain, Craig Fulton: We have got a more balance to the game. We have had some chances and they have had some chances.
HT, India 1-1 Great Britain: India lucky to be level in this match. Great Britain played with good intensity in attack while also keeping the Indian attack at bay. It was a GB error that gave India the PC that Harmanpreet Singh converted. Fulton’s men ended the half strongly and one hopes that they carry that momentum into the second half.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: TRC comes up with another good save to keep it 1-1. Manpreet with a good run down the left and finds Abhishek with a cut-back. The forward takes a touch to set himself up for a shot which TRC saves with his foot. And that is the end of an engaging first half.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: Sreejesh with a clutch save! Manpreet concedes a penalty stroke by taking out Oates. Zach Wallace steps up and goes left. Sreejesh guesses the right way and saves it!
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: The ball is in the GB goal but it has been overturned. There’s chaos in front of goal as a long pass in the circle is deflected off a GB defender onto the post. Abhishek is the first to the ball with Lalit joining him. The latter scoops the ball across goal and Gurjant and a GB defender put it in. However, it is reviewed and there was a back stick from Abhishek as the goal is chalked off.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: The ball is in the GB goal but it has been overturned. There’s chaos in front of goal as a long pass in the circle is deflected off a GB defender onto the post. Abhishek is the first to the ball with Lalit joining him. The latter scoops the ball across goal and Gurjant and a GB defender put it in. However, it is reviewed and there was a back stick from Abhishek as the goal is chalked off.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: Zachary Wallace drives into the circle where he is stripped off the ball by Dilpreet. Wallace takes a tumble and wants a foul but is told to get up by the umpire.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: Harmanpreet is coming on but he is still hobbling a bit. The match has slowed down in the second quarter.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: Harmanpreet goes down clutching his ankle. James Oates was looking to get the ball off Harmanpreet but instead smacks his ankle. The Indian captain walks off the field to get an ice pack. Hopefully, he is not out for long.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: No he cannot as TRC makes a good save with his foot. Sanjay gets the rebound and his powerful attempt is deflected behind.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: Another self-inflicted PC from GB. Will Harmanpreet make them play?
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: Raj Kumar Paal picks up a silly green card for playing the ball well after the whistle had gone for an Indian foul. India down to 10 for two minutes.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: India began the second quarter with an early PC. Harmanpreet’s drag-flick is well wide of the goal.
Q2, India 1-1 Great Britain: Both teams switch keepers at the start of Q2. Sreejesh comes on for Krishan Pathak while Wales’s Toby Reynolds-Cotterill makes his GB debut.
Q1, India 1-1 Great Britain: Harmanpreet Singh scores! Who else but that man! James Mazarelo had no chance saving that rocket as Harmanpreet Singh scores his 12th goal of the season.
Q1, India 0-1 Great Britain: Dilpreet wins a foul and takes it quickly. Superb pass from inside his own half to Mandeep near the GB circle. He tries to play it behind for a teammate but cannot find it. Nurse, however, does not trap it cleanly and plays it own to his own foot. PC for India.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Once again, India have started by sitting deep and holding their defensive structure but that has meant wave-after-wave of GB attack and the pressure pays. Now India have to react.
Q1, India 0-1 Great Britain: India nearly equalise! Jarmanpreet drives in a fierce cross from the left. Karthi gets ahead of his marker but his deflection flies just wide of the goal.
Q1, India 0-1 Great Britain: Tim Nurse scores! This goal was coming given how well GB started. Nurse gets the ball on the left, gets past Lalit and Mandeep Mor. He’s at the goalline and shapes to cross catching Pathak off guard before shooting it beyond the Indian keeper for his first international goal.
Q1, India 0-0 Great Britain: GB looking more dangerous and forceful going forward than Belgium were yesterday. India unable to keep up with their intensity.
Q1, India 0-0 Great Britain: Brendan Creed with a slapped pass which bisects the Indian defence. Sam Ward is unmarked at the end of it. Pathak makes himself big and makes a superb save to deny Ward. GB come back again from the left and Bandurak hacks at a lose ball but the hit is given India’s way for dangerous play.
Q1, India 0-0 Great Britain: Ward fends off Jarmanpreet on the left and finds Roper. He beats his defender and shoots with Pathak advancing. Finds the side of the goal. At the other end, Abhishek picks up a two-minute green card for a foul.
Q1, India 0-0 Great Britain: Hardik Singh doing what he does best. Gets the ball inside his own half, fakes going back dragging three players with him before changing directions and driving to the GB goal. Gets taken out right outside the circle.
India vs Great Britain: Harmanpreet Singh is all smiles as he leads his team out at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre. Selvam Karthi is in the squad today as is Dilpreet Singh. The pair were in fine form in India’s Pro League matches against Germany and Australia in Rourkela early this year.
India vs Great Britain, Craig Fulton: We are looking for improvement. We were a little lacklutster, we were reactive and not proactive.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Great Britain, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in London.
India began their European tour with a close 1-2 loss to Olympic champions Belgium yesterday in Craig Fulton’s first match in charge as chief coach. Today first-placed India take on second-placed Great Britain. This will be India’s first meeting against Team GB after their 3-1 win at the Tokyo Olympics. (Although they have met England a few times in the recent past).
Indian men’s squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe
India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May, 1900 hrs IST
India vs Great Britain, 27 May, 1700 hrs IST
India vs Belgium, 2 June, 1900 hrs IST
India vs Great Britain, 3 June, 1700 hrs IST
India vs Netherlands, 7 June, 2300 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 8 June, 2030 hrs IST
India vs Netherlands, 10 June, 2100 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST
