IPL 2023, Final, CSK vs GT live updates: Scores, stats, reactions and more
Follow updates of the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Toss: Likely to be delayed by rain
Live updates
6:57 pm: Some bad news from Ahmedabad. It’s pouring at the moment and the toss is delayed.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2023 final as MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans.
Around the business end of the tournament, Robin Uthappa had pointed out what makes CSK and GT tick and it was largely the team environment and the support they provided to its players in all situations. It is no surprise, then, that these two teams are the last two standing after this two-month-long tournament.
Will Chennai Super Kings get their hands on the trophy for the record-equalling fifth time or will defending champions Gujarat Titans do it twice in a row?
Screenshots / photos in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / IPL