Football Watch: Brazilian club Flamengo pay tribute to Vinicius Jr after racism attacks Ahead of game against Cruzeiro, players of both teams and referees sat in silence in support of Brazilian player Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Flamengo's supporters spell out Vini Jr. ahead of their match against Cruzeiro | Goal.com Flamengo pay incredible tribute to Vinicius Junior 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qmSZAPrlOy— GOAL (@goal) May 28, 2023 Vinicius Jr Brazil Racism Football Flamengo