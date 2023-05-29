The International Cricket Council has confirmed the Australia and India squads for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final to be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11.

With the start of the support period, any changes to the squad can now only be made with the approval of the Event Technical Committee.

Billed as the Ultimate Test, the WTC Final has June 12 earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any loss of play on the scheduled five days.

This is the second edition of the WTC, which was introduced in 2019 to add context to the longest format of the game. New Zealand were the champions of the inaugural edition, beating India by eight wickets in the final in Southampton.

The winners of the WTC Final will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million while the losers will get $ 800,000.

Squads: Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner. Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav. Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Meanwhile, Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Richard Illingworth of England have been named as the on-field umpires for the Test.

Gaffaney, 48, will be standing in his 49th Test match while it will be the 64th Test for 59-year-old Illingworth, who also stood in the first WTC Final two years ago.

Another England umpire, Richard Kettleborough, will also be officiating in a second successive WTC Final, once again appointed as the TV umpire. Kumar Dharmasena of Sri Lanka will be the fourth umpire.

Richie Richardson of the West Indies will be the match referee.

