With 10 needed of two balls, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four as Chennai Super Kings edged out Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

MS Dhoni and CSK have now equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of the most titles in the league so far after 16 completed seasons.

Chennai chased down their revised target of 171 in 15 overs with five wickets to spare in a rain-hit IPL final which went past 1.30 am local time on a reserve day following a washout on Sunday.

IPL 2023 Final, GT vs CSK blog: Jadeja leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth title in thriller

List of IPL winners and runners-up Season Winners Final Venue 2008 Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium 2009 Deccan Chargers Royal Challengers Bangalore Wanderers Stadium 2010 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 2011 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MA Chidambaram Stadium 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium 2013 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab M Chinnaswamy Stadium 2015 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore M Chinnaswamy Stadium 2017 Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 2019 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi Stadium 2020 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2021 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2022 Gujarat Titans Rajasthan Royals Narendra Modi Stadium 2023 Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Narendra Modi Stadium

MI and CSK are now joint top with five titles while GT missed a chance to go back-to-back. That meant KKR remain the only other side apart from MI and CSK to win more than one title.

Most IPL titles Team Title(s) Editions won Mumbai Indians 5 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 Chennai Super Kings 5 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2012, 2014 Gujarat Titans 1 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 2016 Deccan Chargers 1 2009 Rajasthan Royals 1 2008

More to follow