With 10 needed of two balls, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four as Chennai Super Kings edged out Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.
MS Dhoni and CSK have now equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of the most titles in the league so far after 16 completed seasons.
Chennai chased down their revised target of 171 in 15 overs with five wickets to spare in a rain-hit IPL final which went past 1.30 am local time on a reserve day following a washout on Sunday.
List of IPL winners and runners-up
|Season
|Winners
|Final
|Venue
|2008
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai Super Kings
|DY Patil Stadium
|2009
|Deccan Chargers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wanderers Stadium
|2010
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil Stadium
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|2012
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|2013
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Eden Gardens
|2014
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kings XI Punjab
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|2015
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Eden Gardens
|2016
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|2017
|Mumbai Indians
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|2018
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium
|2019
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajiv Gandhi Stadium
|2020
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2021
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2022
|Gujarat Titans
|Rajasthan Royals
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|2023
|Chennai Super Kings
|Gujarat Titans
|Narendra Modi Stadium
MI and CSK are now joint top with five titles while GT missed a chance to go back-to-back. That meant KKR remain the only other side apart from MI and CSK to win more than one title.
Most IPL titles
|Team
|Title(s)
|Editions won
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|2012, 2014
|Gujarat Titans
|1
|2022
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|2016
|Deccan Chargers
|1
|2009
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|2008
