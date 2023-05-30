IPL 2023 Watch: Winning moments as Chennai Super Kings clinch IPL 2023 title to become five-time champs Special moments from the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad as MS Dhoni and his team celebrate winning yet another title. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Chennai Super Kings celebrate winning the IPL 2023 title. | Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for IPL We are not crying, you are 🥹The Legend continues to grow 🫡#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @msdhoni | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/650x9lr2vH— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 30, 2023 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜! 🤩 Celebrations all around in Chennai Super Kings' camp! #TATAIPL | #CSKvGT | #Final | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/81wQQuWvDJ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023 𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦! 🏆 Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni receives the #TATAIPL Trophy from BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah 👏👏 #CSKvGT | #Final | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/WP8f3a9mMc— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. IPL 2023 IndianPremierLeague Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni