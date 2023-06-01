Hockey, Men’s Junior Asia Cup final, India vs Pakistan live: Araijeet doubles lead, India lead 2-0
Follow updates of India vs Pakistan at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023.
Live updates
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: That is a world class save by Mohith! Pakistan tried a variation and then the shot came from the left channel but brilliant reflexes.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: PC for Pakistan.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: Bit of a back and forth going on at the moment, both teams guilty of turnovers.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: Oh what a superb give and go between Uttam and Araijeet, but Pakistan have numbers in defence to deal with it. That was a flowing move.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: India are keeping the foot on the gas here. No let up.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: Another PC, but this is defended too by Pakistan who can no regroup defensively.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: PC for India, nicely hit by Sharda Nand Tiwari but what a superb save that is Pakistan’s Raza Ali. Was heading into the top corner, he put his stick out in time. India soon have another PC though.
Q2, India 2-0 Pakistan: GOAL INDIA! This time the roles are reversed. Angad Bir Singh is the provider after a run down the flank, and he cuts the ball back to Hundal Araijeet Singh who finishes the move off.
Q2, India 1-0 Pakistan: Ok, sounded like Pakistan had scored there for a minute but the ball is wide of Mohith’s goal.
Q2, India 1-0 Pakistan: Definitely more attacking intent from Pakistan now. And they win another PC.
Q2, India 1-0 Pakistan: Not sure who that was in defence but a stunning long ball from India’s own defensive quarter frees up Sudeep Chirmako but his run is cut short.
End of Q1, India 1-0 Pakistan: Pakistan finish the quarter on the front foot. But India in the driver’s seat.
Q1, India 1-0 Pakistan: Ah, the second PC is rescinded by the referee after consultation with his colleague it looked like. India ball.
Q1, India 1-0 Pakistan: A couple of PCs for Pakistan now as they look to respond quickly.
Q1, India 1-0 Pakistan: GOAL INDIA! A superb aerial pass from Snuit Lakra finds Aditya unmarked in the circle and he finds Hundal Araijeet Singh. His shot is partially saved by the keeper but Angad slaps it in from the far post. India deservedly ahead.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: the possession that Pakistan are having is mostly in their own half. Good pressing from India.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: The tackles are flying in from Pakistan defence. This time captain Uttam Singh with a superb run down the right flank but is stopped with a tackle. Green card Pakistan.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: we are 9 minutes in the opening quarter and in the last few minutes we have seen, it’s been all India possession. In case you didn’t know by the way, there is a familiar face in the Pakistan dugout. A certain Roelant Oltmans.
Q1, India 0-0 Pakistan: Right, we have managed to work something out. It is goalless and India have a few PC chances. The second in quick succession.
9.45 pm: The match is underway, but the official stream isn’t.
9.38 pm: The app doesn’t seem to be working and neither is the backend. We are still trying to figure out if the match is available to be watched.
Team news: Here’s a look at the starting XI for India.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Indian hockey. Today we will be following the Men’s Junior Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan.
Riding on a hat-trick by Boby Singh Dhami, the Indian junior men’s hockey team stormed into the final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 as they defeated Korea 9-1 in the first semifinal in Salalah, Oman on Wednesday.
In the second semifinal, Pakistan defeated Malaysia 6-2 to enter the final. India and Pakistan had earlier played out a 1-1 draw in the group stage, the only match either team hasn’t won so far.
India's road to the final
|Date/Time
|Match
|Scoreline
|24 May 2023 17:45
|IND v TPE (Pool A)
|18 - 0
|25 May 2023 17:45
|JPN v IND (Pool A)
|1 - 3
|27 May 2023 21:00
|PAK v IND (Pool A)
|1 - 1
|28 May 2023 21:00
|IND v THA (Pool A)
|17 - 0
|31 May 2023 18:30
|IND v KOR (Semi-Final 1)
|9 - 1
|1 Jun 2023 20:00
|IND v PAK (Final)
|TBD
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Watch.Hockey