Shweta Sehrawat will lead the India ‘A’ (Emerging) squad for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 announced the All India Women’s Selection Committee on Friday. Meanwhile, banking on strong performances at the U-19 T20 World Cup and, the likes of leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra and pacer Titas Sadhu have also made it into the squad.

Additionally, after a strong showing at domestic cricket and the Women’s Premier League, lower-order batter Kanika Ahuja and spin-bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil have also made it to the squad. Nooshin Al Khadeer will be the head coach of the squad when India begin their campaign on June 13, when they take on hosts Hong Kong.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) Schedule at ACC Emerging W Date Match 13-Jun-23 India ‘A’ vs Hong Kong 15-Jun-23 India ‘A’ vs Thailand ‘A’ 17-Jun-23 India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’

India ‘A’ (Emerging) Squad: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (vice-captain), Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Mamatha Madiwala (wicketkeeper), Titas Sadhu, Yashasri S, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha.

The tournament, which will be played in Hong Kong at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, will feature eight teams which are divided into two Groups – Group A and Group B.

The tournament commences on June 12 and the final will be played on June 21, 2023. India ‘A’ (Emerging) is a part of Group A which also features hosts Hong Kong, Thailand ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’ while Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are slotted in Group B.