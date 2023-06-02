Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Belgium live: Vivek Sagar Prasad gives India the lead
Live coverage of India’s men’s FIH Pro League India match against Belgium.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
Live updates
Q1, India 1-0 Belgium: Harmanpreet’s drag-flick is saved by Loic van Doren. Abhishek is first to react to the lose ball and tries to nutmeg Van Doren but the Belgian goalkeeper closes his legs just in time to deny a second goal.
Q1, India 1-0 Belgium: India haven’t been able to mount a decent attack since that opening goal. And just as I type that, Sanjay wins the first PC of the day after drawing the foul from Stockbroekx.
Q1, India 1-0 Belgium: Belgium try to pry open the Indian defence from the left and are repelled by Manpreet. They try from the right but India spring the counter. Sukhjeet pip Wegnez to a through ball but the Belgian gets the ball at the second time of asking ending the Indian attack. Gives a friendly pat on Sukhjeet’s butt after that.
Q1, India 1-0 Belgium: Vivek Sagar Prasad scores inside 90 seconds! A good run down the left from Gurjant. His ball is behind Abhishek who reaches for it and gets a touch setting up VSP. VSP takes a touch to set himself up before unleashing a powerful shot into the bottom corner. Brilliant start for India.
Q1, India vs Belgium: And we are underway! Belgium get on the attack but Shamsher defends well and wins a free out.
IND vs BEL: A nice, sunny day to play hockey at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre in London as the two teams come out. It looks like Fulton is fielding the same team that played against Belgium and Great Britain last week.
IND vs BEL, Craig Fulton: The mind set was really positive. The GB match was a difficult one, a couple of referrals went against us. We won penalty corners but did not do anything with it.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Belgium, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in London.
After losing the top spot to Great Britain in their last match, India are back in action in the Pro League. Ahead of their match against Belgium today, captain Harmanpreet Singh said that the team is not focusing on their loses last week saying, “We know that if we play to the structure and execute good finishes, we will be able to return to the top of the pool table.”
It was a close match last time around with India defending well only to be undone in the final few minutes of the match. It should be another cracking contest today.
Indian men’s squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe
India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May
India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May
India vs Belgium, 2 June, 1900 hrs IST
India vs Great Britain, 3 June, 1700 hrs IST
India vs Netherlands, 7 June, 2300 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 8 June, 2030 hrs IST
India vs Netherlands, 10 June, 2100 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: FIH Media / Fancode
Match live: Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 SD/HD and Fancode in India