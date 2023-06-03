The Indian challenge at the French Open ended on Friday, as Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost in the second round of the men’s doubles event.

The all-Indian pair lost 4-6, 5-7 to ninth seeds Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico and Frenchman Edouard Roger-Vasselin, in a tight match that lasted an hour and 38 minutes.

The Indians lost a tight second set after being broken in the first, fifth and 11th games despite breaking the higher-ranked team in the fourth and 10th.

They were the last surviving team that involved Indians left in the draw after Rohan Bopanna and Australian partner Matthew Ebden, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and N Sriram Balaji lost in their respetive first round matches.

Bhambri and Myneni were the only team to make it a step further. They beat all-French team of Enzo Couacaud and Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.