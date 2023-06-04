Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot won gold in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup Junior in Suhl, Germany on Sunday. The duo secured a 17-7 win over the French pairing of Oceanne Mueller and Romain Aufrere in the gold medal match. Shaw and Bhanot had qualified second to the French pair but turned the tables on them in the final. India now has two golds, one silver and one bronze from the world cup after two days of competition.

India won two more medals on Sunday, a silver and a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event through the pairings of Sainyam and Abhinav Chaudhary, and Suruchi Inder Singh and Shubham Bisla respectively. While Sainyam and Abhinav Chaudhary lost 12-16 to the Korean pair of Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun in the gold medal match, Singh and Bisla won their bronze medal match over Uzebkistan’s Nigina Saidkulova and. Mukhammad Kamalov 16-14 in what was a nail-biter.

Earlier Sainyam, who won the individual women’s 10m air pistol gold on Saturday and Abhinav Chaudhary had topped the qualification with a combined effort of 578, while Suruchi and Inder had finished fourth with a score of 571, to make it to the medal matches.

Among other Indians in the fray, the pair of Saalim and Swati Chowdhury finished seventh in the Air Rifle Mixed Team event with a combined score of 624.3, where teammates Shaw and Bhanot posted 628.3 to qualify in second.

In the skeet competitions, none of the Indians could make it beyond the qualification rounds. In junior men’s skeet, Ritu Raj Bundela shot 116 for a 19th place finish while Abhay Singh Sekhon ended on a score of 115 to place 21st. Munek Batulla was 26th after having shot 113 while Harmehar Lally was further back with a score of 111.

In junior women’s skeet, Raiza Dhilon was the best Indian on show, finishing 11th with a score of 108. Muffaddal Deesawala was 14th with 106 and Sanjana Sood finished 16th with 106.