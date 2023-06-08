Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Argentina Live: Match goalless at the end of Q1
Live updates from India’s men’s FIH Pro League match against Argentina.
Live updates
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: Pathak with a stunner! India lose possession near the Argentina 23m line. Los Leonnes break and Perreira finds himself 1v1 vs Pathak. He looks to reverse scoop it but Pathak throws his body at it. Superb keeping from Pathak!
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: Ohh Karthi comes close. Good work from Jarmanpreet from the right. He plays it to the goalmouth where Karthi, under pressure from two Argentinians, sends his first-time shot just wide.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: Lovely one-touch move from Jarmanpreet and Simranjeet but the former sees the ball stolen from him.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: India attack from the right. The ball comes to Karthi whose snapshot is straight at Santiago.
Q2, India 0-0 Argentina: Sreejesh out and Pathak in goal for the second quarter.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: With less than 10 seconds left, India spring the counter with Hardik bringing out the ball and feeding it to Simranjeet. As the crowd counts down the time, Simranjeet beats a defender before losing out to another. End of Q1.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: It has been a bit cagey so far. Both teams defending deep and swapping extended periods of possession.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Ferreiro nicely juggling and bouncing the ball on his stick with Hardik keeping close watch. Fancy moves but ultimately doesn’t lead to anything. A minute later, Los Leones attack from the left. Sreejesh comes out to close down the angle and he makes a good save with his glove to put the ball past the post.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: From one end to the other. Argentina unable to execute their PC routine well as India break. Abhishek gets the ball on the right in the circle and he lets fly from a good position. The ball cannons off the post with Santiago beaten!
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Martin Ferreiro with some delightful driblling and he gets stick-tackled a fair few times. PC to Argentina.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: Mandeep with the 3D skills on the goalline as he runs at goal. Santiago puts the ball behind but not before Mandeep himself has put the ball behind.
Q1, India 0-0 Argentina: And off we go! India with possession in the opening 90 seconds. Argentina don’t let them create any chances.
India vs Argentina: Simranjeet Singh makes his return after a lengthy injury lay off. No Lalit, Sukhjeet and Akashdeep as Selvam Karthi comes back
India vs Argentina, Craig Fulton: Argentina come out in their deep blue jerseys which means India will be in their away white and orange jerseys.
India vs Argentina, Craig Fulton: Behind the results, a lot was going on. We tried many things, some worked and some didn’t. Ready to go again. Argentina are really nice tactical opposition but it is about what we do today.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against Argentina, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in Eindhoven.
India began their final mini-tournament of the 2022-23 FIH Pro League with a dismal showing on Wednesday losing 1-4 to a relatively inexperienced Netherlands side boasting eight debutants. In their next assignment, India take on Argentina hoping to bounce back quickly.
Indian men’s squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe
India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May
India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May
India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June
India 4 (4)-(2) 4 Great Britain, 3 June
India 1-4 Netherlands, 7 June
India vs Argentina, 8 June, 2030 hrs IST
India vs Netherlands, 10 June, 2100 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST
