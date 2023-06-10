Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member core probables group for the senior women’s national coaching camp. The month-long camp, scheduled from June 11 to July 11, will be held at Sports Authority of India base in Bengaluru.

The camp is part of the team’s preparations for Hangzhou Asian Games in China, scheduled in September-October this year.

The newly-appointed analytical coach for the women’s team, Anthony Farry, who joined the team in Australia for the five-match Tour, will also be in the camp. Farry was formerly with the Japanese women’s team and was instrumental in their gold medal win at the 2018 Asian Games.



Janneke Schopman, the chief coach of the Indian women’s team, expressed the team’s goals for the camp and said, “After establishing our baseline physical output and addressing individual improvements in the previous camp, the focus now shifts to enhancing team structure and tactics. Also, the addition of Anthony Farry in the camp will definitely add lots of quality in our coaching staff and strengthen the team strategy-wise.

“Moreover, our recent tour of Australia, where we played five matches against the hosts, helped us identify the areas that require immediate attention and need to be worked upon to improve as a team. With the Asian Games approaching fast, we can’t leave any stone unturned if we want to best prepared and ready in this key tournament,” she added.

Core Probables Group: Goalkeepers: 1. Savita, 2. Rajani Etimarpu, 3. Bichu Devi Kharibam, 4. Bansari Solanki Defenders: 5. Deep Grace Ekka, 6. Gurjit Kaur , 7. Nikki Pradhan, 8. Udita, 9. Ishika Chaudhary, 10. Akshata Abaso Dhekale, 11. Jyoti Chhatri, 12. Mahima Chaudhary Midfielders: 13. Nisha, 14. Salima Tete, 15. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, 16. Jyoti, 17. Navjot Kaur, 18. Monika, 19. Mariana Kujur, 20. Sonika, 21. Neha, 22. Baljeet Kaur, 23. Reena Khokhar, 24. Vaishnavi Phalke, 25. Ajmina Kujur Forwards: 26. Lalremsiami, 27. Navneet Kaur, 28. Vandana Katariya, 29. Sharmila Devi, 30. Deepika, 31. Sangita Kumari, 32. Mumtaz Khan, 33. Sunelita Toppo

Senior women’s team to tour Germany, Spain



The Indian women’s senior hockey team will head to Frankfurt, Germany for an invitational tournament in July this year.

During the week-long tour, the team will first train in Russelsheim, Frankfurt followed by a series of test matches against the German and Chinese national teams.

Post this exposure tour in Germany, the team will head to Terassa, Spain to play the four Nations tournament against South Africa, England and Spain before heading back home.

The German tour is set to help the Indian team prepare for the upcoming Asian Games which, for hockey, is also a qualification event for the Paris Olympics.

The Germany tour is scheduled to take place from July 12 to July 19, 2023.