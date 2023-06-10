Poland’s Iga Swiatek became the first woman since 2007 to win back-to-back French Open titles when she won her third championship on Saturday, beating Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-4 in a thrilling final.

The 22-year-old Swiatek is just the third woman in the Open era to win each of her first four Grand Slam finals, the Pole adding to her 2020 and 2022 titles in Paris and last year’s US Open triumph.

Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka are the only other players to accomplish the feat.

Swiatek, the world number 1, is also the youngest woman to claim back-to-back French Open titles since Monica Seles in the early 1990s.

Justine Henin was the last woman to win successive Roland Garros crowns when she captured her third in a row and fourth in total 16 years ago.

Swiatek’s latest coronation caps another dominant two weeks on the clay in Paris, where her record stands at 28 wins and two losses in five visits.

Muchova, at 43 in the world, was the fourth lowest ranked woman to reach the French Open final, her first championship match at a major.

Swiatek, then just 19, was ranked 54 when she lifted her first trophy – three years after Jelena Ostapenko’s shock triumph. Muchova’s compatriot Renata Tomanova was runner-up in 1976.

However, the unseeded Czech had won all five matches in her career against players in the top three – four of them at Grand Slams – having stunned Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

On guard against an underdog with a habit of taking those down at the top, Swiatek quickly applied pressure on the 26-year-old Muchova.

A miscued forehand from Muchova gave the Pole two break points in the second game which she took with minimal fuss.

The top seed consolidated with a quick hold before Muchova got on the board in game four, drawing loud roars from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.

Muchova carved out a break opportunity to get back on serve but Swiatek snuffed it out in a protracted fifth game – pumping her fist in relief as she surged 4-1 up.

Swiatek saw another break point come and go the following game, but her disappointment was brief as she easily won the next two games to wrap up the opening set.

Back and forth

Muchova had outfoxed her rivals with her cunning variety throughout the tournament, but Swiatek had clearly done her homework since the Czech won their only other meeting in Prague in 2019.

A loose service game allowed Swiatek to pull 3-0 in front in the second set, but Muchova refused to roll over, displaying the grit and resolve she used to rally from match point down against Sabalenka in the previous round.

A crunching forehand down the line retrieved the break before Muchova levelled at three games each.

Swiatek slowed Muchova’s momentum as the pair traded holds before the reigning champion showed her first real sign of nerves, double-faulting to leave her rival serving at 5-4 to force a decider.

Muchova couldn’t take advantage as Swiatek broke right back, but another shaky game from the Pole presented her with another shot.

Two set points passed Muchova by but she set up a third with a brilliant backhand volley on the stretch, with Swiatek then pumping her return long to send the match to a third set.

Muchova sensed the tide was turning in her favour as Swiatek’s title defence began to creak, the Pole broken to love as her opponent rattled off eight straight points to move 2-0 ahead.

But with her formidable record at Roland Garros, Swiatek came storming back and snatched three games on the bounce.

Muchova broke for 4-3 only for Swiatek to hit back immediately and then secure a nervy hold, resisting another break point, to move within a game of victory.

Swiatek swiftly raced 30-0 ahead and earned two championship points when Muchova dragged a forehand wide, the Czech succumbing in the most brutal of ways with a double fault to end a thrilling contest.

Text inputs from AFP

Here are some reactions to Swiatek winning Roland Garros 2023:

🔙✌️🔙@iga_swiatek overcomes Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to successfully defend her title and earn a third Roland-Garros crown.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/q1OPO4qRJa — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2023

Champion again! 🏆



World no 1 Iga Swiatek becomes the first player to win consecutive French Open women's singles titles since Justine Henin (who had won three straight from 2005-2007) 🔝



🎥 Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/t70V3qiT6u — The Field (@thefield_in) June 10, 2023

The Suzanne-Lenglen cup goes up in the air, the lid, on to the clay 😂🏆



Iga Swiatek is the first player since Justine Henin (2005, 2006 and 2007) to win consecutive Women’s Singles titles at Roland Garros 👏#BBCTennis #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/lkRkV4DiEe — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) June 10, 2023

🏆 2020 Roland Garros

🏆 2022 Roland Garros

🏆 2022 US Open

🆕 2023 Roland Garros



Iga more like 4ga pic.twitter.com/t5OXe6F0jT — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 10, 2023

Uff, Muchova had her chances..but the no. 1 came back like a champion! Successfully defended her RG title and will be lifting her 4th GS.

But well played Karo, you should be proud of your incredible run. ♥🥺 — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) June 10, 2023

Iga Swiatek digs deep on the clay to win her third French Open singles title. 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 over the streaky and often spectacular outsider Karolina Muchova



Ends on a double fault and with Swiatek almost immediately in tears. A 4-time major champ at age 22.



Formidable#getty pic.twitter.com/fvSLgSoxUn — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) June 10, 2023

Iga Swiatek wins her 3rd Roland Garros title & 4th Grand Slam title. What a topsy-turvy final! Karolina Muchova did incredibly well to fight back from 2-6, 0-3 down but she will be gutted as she was up a break a couple of times in the final set. A wonderful final! #RolandGarros — PP (@PrashantSport) June 10, 2023

3 - Iga Swiatek is the third female player in the Open Era to win each of their first four Grand Slam finals, after Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka. Foolproof.#RolandGarros | @WTA @WTA_insider @rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/wjxdaJt28y — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 10, 2023

Hard luck, Karolína Muchová. But for an unseeded player to give that kind of competition to world no.1 is itself an achievement. What a display of raw talent and athleticism! Take a bow!#RolandGarros — Prajakta (@18prajakta) June 10, 2023

𝗜 𝗚 𝟰 🏆🏆🏆🏆



World No.1 @iga_swiatek defeats Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to claim her third #RolandGarros trophy and fourth career Grand Slam title! pic.twitter.com/826NkeVInV — wta (@WTA) June 10, 2023

22 years old Iga Swiatek wins a 4th Grand Slam title, 3rd at #RolandGarros (in four years) after beating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in 2h47 from a break down (twice) in the decider.



First female to defend a title here since Justine Henin (2007).



Young legend. pic.twitter.com/zwyda4IpCm — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 10, 2023

Muchova wasn’t supposed to play in a Grand Slam Final



After years of battling injuries, doctors told her she might never play tennis again



But Karolina’s story is something I think we all needed to hear



✅1st Slam Final

✅New rank #16



No one decides your fate but you.



🇨🇿❤️🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/fK2GU6r1YX — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 10, 2023

Iga Swiatek at 22yo:



Youngest since Seles to win consecutive titles at #RolandGarros



1st woman to defend the title since Henin



Joins Seles & Osaka as the only women in the OE to win their 1st 4 Slam finals



Youngest to 4 Slams titles since Serena. pic.twitter.com/D7ahXEHSna — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 10, 2023