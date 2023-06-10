Hockey, FIH Pro League, India vs Netherlands Live: Hardik Singh and Co take on Holland
Live updates from India’s men’s FIH Pro League match against the Netherlands.
Live updates
India vs Netherlands: No Harmanpreet Singh for India today as Hardik Singh leads in his stead. Simranjeet Singh and Selvam Karthi are also not in the squad. We would probably see Amit Rohidas and Sanjay on PC duty tonight in Harmanpreet’s absence.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of India’s match against the Netherlands, in the 2022-’23 FIH Men’s Pro League in Eindhoven.
India had the worst-possible start to their Eindhoven leg losing 1-4 to a Netherlands side missing many of their starting players. They bounced back with a 3-0 win over Argentina and tonight will hope to avenge their earlier defeat to the Dutch. The Netherlands, meanwhile, were outplayed by Australia last night 2-7. Both sides will be looking for reactions.
Indian men’s squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh
Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh
India’s FIH Pro League matches in Europe
India 1-2 Belgium, 26 May
India 2-4 Great Britain, 27 May
India 5-1 Belgium, 2 June
India 4 (4)-(2) 4 Great Britain, 3 June
India 1-4 Netherlands, 7 June
India 3-0 Argentina, 8 June
India vs Netherlands, 10 June, 2100 hrs IST
India vs Argentina, 11 June, 2100 hrs IST
