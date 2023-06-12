Cricket West Indies on Monday announced the schedule for the men’s team’s upcoming Test and limited overs series against India.

India will play two Test matches, three One Day Internationals and five T20 Internationals against West Indies over the course of four weeks in July and August.

India begin their tour with two Tests which also includes the 100th Test match between the two nations. The first Test will be played at Dominica’s Windsor Park from July 12 to 16 with the second Test to be played from July 20 to 24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. The matches will be part of the next ICC World Test Championship cycle.

The Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the first and second One Day Internationals on July 27 and July 29 with the final fifty-over match to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 1.

The teams will stay on in Trinidad for the first T20 International on August 3 before travelling to the Guyana National Stadium to play the second and third matches on August 6 and 8. The series concludes with the final two T20 International matches being played at the Broward County Stadium in Florida, USA on August 12 and 13.

India toured the West Indies in 2022 winning the One Day International Series 3-0 and the T20 International series 4-1. The last time the two played a Test series in the Carribean was in 2019 when India completed a 2-0 series sweep.

India tour of West Indies 2023 schedule Test matches July 12-16: First Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica, 7.30 pm IST July 20-24: Second Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, 7.30 pm IST One Day International matches July 27: 1st CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 7.00 pm IST July 29: 2nd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 7.00 pm IST August 1: 3rd CG United ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, 7.00 pm IST * Local start time: 09h30 (08h30 Jamaica time) T20 Internationals 3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad, 8.00 pm IST 6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana, 8.00 pm IST 8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana, 8.00 pm IST 12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, 8.00 pm IST 13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, 8.00 pm IST

