There was no play possible at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Thursday as all Group A fixtures scheduled were washed out due to rain.

India ‘A’ were due to play Nepal, who had replaced Thailand in the tournament, in the second game. Pakistan ‘A’ were due to play the hosts in the first match of the day.

🚨 Update from Hong Kong 🚨



The India 'A'-Nepal game has been abandoned due to incessant rain 🌧️



📸 Asian Cricket Council #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #ACC pic.twitter.com/3R1twwbS8B — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 15, 2023

Earlier, India ‘A’ had won their first match of the tournament against hosts Hong Kong by nine wickets. Shreyanka Patil was the star of the show, picking up 5 for 2 in three overs while wicketkeeper Uma Chetry hit the winning runs as India ‘A’ chased a target of 34 with ease.

India ‘A’ will now face Pakistan ‘A’ on Saturday in the final Group A fixture at 11am IST.