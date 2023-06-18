Delhi’s Tejaswin Shankar claimed a grueling decathlon title to surpass the Asian Games qualification mark, while 100m champion Jyothi Yarraji of Andhra Pradesh added the 100m hurdles title to her kitty on the third day of the 62nd National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship here on Friday. In another exciting day, as many as 12 athletes crossed the Asian Games qualification marks.

West Bengal’s 2018 Asian Games champion in heptathlon Swapna Barman gave herself every chance of defending her title in Hangzhou as she bettered the qualification points of 5654. She won gold with 5918 points.

Tejaswin Shankar scores 7576 points to win decathlon title and qualify for Asian Games.

Telangana’s Agasara Nandini finished second with 5703 points to also surpass the qualification standard.

On her way to winning gold in the women’s 100m hurdles Andhra Pradesh’s promising hurdler Jyothi Yarraji dipped below the Asian Games qualification time of 13.63 secs. Despite clocking 12.92 seconds the champion athlete wasn’t excited.

“I wanted to break the 12.90 seconds barrier. But I fumbled at the third hurdle, which spoiled my rhythm and I missed my goal today,” Jyothi said after winning second gold of the competition.

A sustained effort by Nithya R of Tamil Nadu and Agasara Nandini from Telangana gave them something to cheer as they sailed past the Asian Games qualification time of 13.63 seconds.

Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji, India's record-breaking hurdler, who loves to rise after a fall

Double for Jyothi Yarraji. The 100m champion wins 100m hurdles gold today.

Nithya R finished second at 13.48 secs, while Nandini who also qualified in heptathlon was third in 13.55 secs.

At the high jumping pit duo of Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Maharashtra) and Jesse Sandesh (Karnataka) celebrated by equaling the Asian Games mark of 2.24m. However, Sarvesh Anil Kushare was adjudged the winner, while Jesse Sandesh finished second.

In the men’s triple jump event top three athletes – Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul – finished in that order as each cleared the Asian Games qualification mark of 16.60m. Meanwhile, Akhilesh of Karnataka badly injured his right leg during take off after the first jump and was out of competition.

Triple treat in Bhubaneswar 🥇🥈🥉



1) Praveen Chithravel: 17.07m

2) Abdulla Aboobacker: 16.88m

3) Eldhose Paul: 16.75m



In women’s pole vault, Pavithra Venkatesh’s 4.10m to win the event was equal to the qualification standard. In men’s high jump too Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Maharashtra) and Jesse Sandesh (Karnataka) finished 1-2 by equalling the qualification standard at 2.24m.

Here’s a look at the decathlon top five split:

The Athletics Federation of India selection committee will take a final call how many athletes will represent the country in each event for the Asian Games.

Key results (finals) from Day 3 (Full results here):

Men’s 110m hurdles: Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra) 13.87 secs, Sachin Binu (Kerala) 13.99 secs, Ronald Babu (Madhya Pradesh) 14.24 secs. Men’s high jump: Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Maharashtra) 2.24m, Jesse Sandesh (Karnataka) 2.24m, Bharathi Viswanathan (Tamil Nadu) 2.17m Men’s triple jump: Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) 17.07m, Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 16.88m, Eldhose Paul (Kerala) 16.75m. Men’s hammer throw: Taranveer Singh Bains (Punjab) 68.07m, Nitesh Poonia (Rajasthan) 67.10m, Damneet Singh (Punjab) 65.86m. Decathlon: Tejaswin Shankar (Delhi) 7576 points, Yamandeep Sharma (Rajasthan) 7165points, Gokul Sharma (Kerala) 6937 points Women’s 100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh) 12.92 secs, Nithya R (Tamil Nadu) 13.48 secs, Agasara Nandini (Telangana) 13.55 secs. Women’s pole vault: Pavithra Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu) 4.10m, Sindhushree G (Karnataka)3.80m, Vanshika Ghanghas (Haryana) 3.40m. Heptathlon: Swapna Barman (Madhya Pradesh) 5918 points, Agasara Nandini (Telangana) 5703 points, Sowmiya Murugan (Andhra Pradesh) 5323 points.