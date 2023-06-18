Badminton Watch highlights: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty defeat world champs to clinch Indonesia Open Chirag and Satwik defeated Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik to clinch their first BWF Super 1000 title. Scroll Staff An hour ago Chirag and Satwik on the Indonesia Open podium (R) | BAI Media Rankireddy/Shetty 🇮🇳 go up against world champions Chia/Soh 🇲🇾.#BWFWorldTour #IndonesiaOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/BVZY2iomN3— BWF (@bwfmedia) June 18, 2023 Making 🇮🇳 proud with yet another 🥇! Relive the moment when @satwiksairaj & @Shettychirag04 finished a flawless final to be crowned champions in #IndonesiaOpen2023!#BWFonJioCinema #BWFonSports18 pic.twitter.com/uzAjX7KmzX— Sports18 (@Sports18) June 18, 2023 Indonesia Open 2023 final blog: Satwik-Chirag defeat Chia-Soh to win their first Super 1000 title We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indonesia Open Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Super 1000 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty