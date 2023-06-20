The former second-ranked women’s tennis player Anett Kontaveit announced on Tuesday that she would be retiring in July after Wimbledon because of a back injury.

“Today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete,” the 27-year old Estonian posted on Instagram.

“After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back. This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field,” she wrote

Kontaveit, ranked 79th in the world, reached the WTA’s No. 2 ranking in June 2022. Her best performance in a Grand Sam event was a quarterfinal at the 2020 Australian Open.

“Tennis has given and taught me a lot, and I am very grateful for that,” she wrote. “It has been important for me to bring the Estonian flag to the tennis courts and to be able to play in front of my supporters and fans all over the world.”

Kontaveit made her debut in the main draw at a WTA tour event in Miami in 2013. She won six tournaments including four in 2021. Her last title was in St Petersburg in 2022.

Since losing the final in Tallinn last October, she has not progressed beyond the second round in eight tournaments.

She will bow out at Wimbledon, where she has never advanced beyond the third round. The tournament starts on July 3.

“I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player -– to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon,” she wrote.