The in-form world No 9 HS Prannoy made a solid start to his campaign at the Taipei Open Super 300, in Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. The third seed came up with a straight-forward 21-11, 21-10 win over home-player and qualifier Lin Yu Hsien to make it to the second round of the event.

Joining him in the pre-quarterfinal is former world No 6 Parupalli Kashyap who beat German qualifier Samuel Hsiao 21-15, 21-16.

Prannoy and Lin started relatively even with both shuttlers staying level on the score till 10-10. From that point though, the Indian won 11 of the next 12 points – including nine in a row to go up 19-10 – to claim the opening game.

In the second, Prannoy took a lead after being level at 2-2 and would not allow Lin to comeback into the match before sealing a spot in the second round. He next plays former world No 3 Tommy Sugiarto, who has dropped down to 95 in the current rankings.

There was also a win for Tanya Hemanth in the women’s singles Round of 32, as she beat Hungary’s Agnes Korosi 21-7, 21-17.

Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy also booked a spot in the second round of the mixed doubles event after a 21-14, 21-17 win over compatriots Bokka Navaneeth and Priya Konjengbam.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian however, lost 13-21, 5-21 to sixth seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan. Meiraba Luwang Maisnam also lost out in a close match to fifth seed Ng Ka Long Angus.

There was also a defeat in women’s singles for Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, who lost 12-21, 5-21 to Chiu Pin-Chian of Chinese Taipei.

Kiran George’s run also ended after a 20-22, 21-12, 9-21 loss to Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao.

Aakarshi Kashyap also lost out in the first round of the women’s singles event, going down 21-10, 16-21, 11-21 to local player Huang Yu-Hsun.

Mithun Manjunath and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran will be in action later today.

