Every point *does* count at the European Team Championships!



Seventh in the shot put, Jolien Boumkwo 🇧🇪 steps in for the 100m hurdles at the very last minute in #Silesia2023! 👏 #EG2023



(@TeamBelgium, @The_EOC) pic.twitter.com/3rhERw9y5I — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) June 24, 2023

Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo competed in the women’s 100m hurdles at the European Championships to prevent her team from getting disqualified.

According to Reuters, Belgium had lost both their hurdlers to injury and had no Belgian athlete competed in the event, Belgium would have been disqualified.

Boumkwo finished last but won two crucial points to keep Belgium in the running to stay in division 1 of the European Championships.