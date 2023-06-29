Despite putting up spirited performances, pugilists Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav suffered hard fought defeats in their respective quarter-final bouts and exited the ongoing Elorda Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Going up against the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan, Zoram (51kg) suffered a unanimous 0-5 defeat.

In the 54kg category, Pukharam endured a 0-5 loss against Daulet Moldashev of Kazakhstan while in the 57kg category, Ashish Kumar lost against Sukthet Sarawut of Thailand with the same scoreline.

Hemant Yadav (71kg) also endured a 0-5 defeat against Talgat Shaikenov of Kazakhstan.

In a tough fixture against the 2016 World Championships bronze medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan, Shiksha (54kg) fought valiantly but lost 0-5.