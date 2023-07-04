Football, SAFF Championship, India vs Kuwait final Live: Second half gets underway
76’ IND 1-1 KUW: Lovely move from India. Chhetri gets on the end of a long ball and plays it behind to Sahal. Sahal finds Mahesh who feeds it to Chhetri but the ball is behind the Indian captain and Kuwait come away with the ball.
74’ IND 1-1 KUW: Rohit Kumar and Naorem Mahesh Singh come on for Thapa and Ashique. And within a minute of coming on, Rohit gets booked. Alenezi harries him from behind for the ball and Rohit responds by shoving him away. Alenezi makes a meal of it and rolls around many times clutching his face.
64’, IND 1-1 KUW: Ashique brings Alfaneeni with a tug of his shirt and gets booked for it. The free-kick flies high above the goal. GSS spots Chhetri’s run and takes his goalkick quickly. Mohammad Abdullah also spots Chhetri’s and does what Ashique did moments ago and gets booked as well.
61’, IND 1-1 KUW: Poor clearance from Marzouq. Ashique heads it to Chhetri who flicks in onto Chhangte’s path. The winger tries his luck from distance but it does not have enough power to beat Marzouq.
59’, IND 1-1 KUW: Comic scenes here. Alfaneeni and Alqallaf mess up clearing a ball allowing Thapa to try and get to it. Alfaneeni brings him down only for the referee to book Alqallaf. Alfaneeni tells the referee that he made the foul but to no avail. I don’t think the referee has rectified his mistake.
56’, IND 1-1 KUW: Really good work from Akash to win possession in his own half and he sets off on attack. He makes it as far as the Kuwait box before Albloushi catches up and gets ahead. Akash pulls him back by his shirt and gives away a free-kick.
52’, IND 1-1 KUW: Now it’s the turn of the assistant referee on the near touch line to be at the receiving end of Chhetri’s anger. The Indian skipper was jostling for the ball with Alharbi and was ushered off it by the Kuwaiti. The assistant flags for a foul against Chhetri who is angry and tells him that his shirt was being pulled.
48’, IND 1-1 KUW: Chhetri furious at Sahal after he loses possession to end a promising Indian attack. A Kuwaiti player is almost sent through on goal after Poojary is caught on the backfoot but Jhingan is there to mop it up.
46’, IND 1-1 KUW: No changes from either side at the break. Early chance for India as Poojary puts in a good cross in but Marzouq grabs it before Chhetri can get on the end of it.
HT, IND 1-1 KUW: All square at the end of the first half. Good fightback from India to level the score after Kuwait took the lead inside 15 minutes.
45’ IND 1-1 KUW: Four minutes of added time just as Albloushi goes flying into a challenge on Ashique. Jhingan and Chhetri descend upon referee Prajwol Chetri to demand a booking. The referee obliges and books Albloushi. That angers Aldhefeery who confronts the referee and sees himself get booked. And another yellow card to a member of the Kuwaiti’s staff. Chetri channeling his inner Oprah. Yellow cards for everyone.
43’ IND 1-1 KUW: Free kick for Kuwait on the left. It’s aimed for the top right but GSS punches it away. A Kuwaiti player heads it back and GSS tries to come and get it but misses it. It’s thankfully headed on to Chhetri who just boots it away.
39’ IND 1-1 KUW: India level it! Chhetri with a clever pass to send Sahal through. Marzouq rushes out to close him down but Sahal squares it just in time. Chhangte slides in at the back post to slot it into the empty net.
34’ IND 0-1 KUW: Oh dear, this does not look good for Anwar Ali. He goes down after the attack and the medics signal for a substitution to be made. He was getting treatment on the back of his thigh, hopefully it’s not a serious injury. Mehtab Singh replaces him.
32’ IND 0-1 KUW: Anwar gives away the ball and Kuwait play it down the left. A Kuwaiti player puts in a cross but it goes above his teammates. At the far post, Akash Mishra heads it away but only as far as Alfaneeni. The Kuwaiti winger cannot create anything from it though.
30’ IND 0-1 KUW: Kuwait once again look dangerous down the right. A promising cross floats in but GSS pouches it gratefully.
28’ IND 0-1 KUW: Kuwait forced into an early change with Hassan Alanezi going down injured. Hamad Alharbi comes on and makes an instant impact drawing a foul from Jhingan which sees the Indian defender booked for an elbow. Harsh, to be honest.
22, IND 0-1 KUW: Kuwait have done well to not allow India to play through Jeakson and Thapa. That has forced Ashique and Sahal to drop deeper and deeper to get the ball.
17, IND 0-1 KUW: Almost an instant response from India! Chhangte chests down a long ball. Chhetri gets on the end of it and smacks a left-footed shot on the volley. Marzouq goes down low to his left to keep out the shot. Chhangte gets on the end of the rebound but the Kuwaiti keeper does well to save with his legs.
15, IND 0-1 KUW: Kuwait take the lead! They spring the counter after winning the ball in their own third. Nobody tracks Abdullah Alboushi’s run down the right. Anwar Ali closes down but cannot get a block. The ball is squared to Shabaib Alkhaldi who puts it past Gurpreet into goal.
10, IND 0-0 KUW: Kuwait asserting themselves nicely now. Quick passes in the Indian third but Jhingan and Co able to deal with it comfortably.
5, IND 0-0 KUW: India have managed to conjure a few openings down the left but nothing to trouble the Kuwait goal so far.
AND WE’RE OFF!
IND vs KUW: The teams are out at the Sree Kanteerava stadium. India, in their orange away kit while Kuwait are in their blue. Vande Mataram rings around the stadium as we inch closer to kick-off.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage Indian football.
It is the final of the 2023 SAFF Championship! India take on Kuwait in the final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
India and Kuwait played out a feisty 1-1 draw in the group stage where three red card were dished out including one to India coach Igor Stimac. That red card was Stimac’s second of the tournament which means that the Croatian will not be on the touchline once again.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy: Fancode
