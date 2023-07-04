Last year’s India U-19 World Cup winning captain and Delhi batter Yash Dhull will lead the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma will be his deputy. The squad, picked by the Junior Cricket Committee, also comprises several breakout stars from this season’s Indian Premier League, including Sai Sudharsan, Prabhsimran Singh and Dhruv Jurel.

India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach)

The tournament, which will be held in a 50-over format, will be played from 13th to 23rd July in Colombo, Sri Lanka. According to the release, India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A.

Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final. The first semi-final will be contested between Group A topper against second-placed team from Group B while the second semi-final will be contested between Group B topper and second spot holder from Group A on July 21.

The final will be played on July 23.