Wimbledon 2023 Watch: Tomas Machac’s spinning net point in Wimbledon first round match vs Cameron Norrie Czech Republic’s Machac lost 3-6 6-4 1-6 4-6 to 12th seed Norrie of Great Britain in the opening round of Wimbledon 2023. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Updated 2 hours ago Tomas Machac | Twitter / Wimbledon (screenshot) Putting a spin on things 🌪️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/tXUnf7dwz0— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tomas Machac Wimbledon Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2023