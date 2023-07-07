The Indian Weightlifting Federation on Thursday announced that the country will be hosting the 2023 Commonwealth Senior, Junior & Youth Weightlifting Championship as well as the 2023 AWF Asian Junior & Youth Weightlifting Championship in July. Both tournaments will be held at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Commonwealth Championship, from July 12-16, will feature 253 athletes from 20 countries while the Asian Junior & Youth Championship, from July 28-August 5, will have 325 participating athletes from 33 countries.

The Indian squad for the Commonwealth Championship, 52 athletes in total, will feature 19 senior lifters like Shubham Todkar, competing in the 61kg category and Ajith Narayana, who made his international debut in the 73kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championship in South Korea earlier this year. Nineteen athletes will compete in the junior events and 20 lifters will compete in the youth events.

Forty lifters in total will represent India at the Asian Junior and Youth Championships, being hosted for the first time in the country, with athletes being split equally across the junior and youth events.

Athletes who will represent India at both Championships include Maibam Martina Devi (81kg category), Markio Tario (67kg category), Jyoshna Sabar (40kg category) and Gyaneshwari Yadav (49kg category).