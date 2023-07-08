Lakshya Sen defeated Belgium’s Julien Carragi in the quarterfinal of the Canada Open BWF Super 500 in Calgary on Wednesday. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu defeated China’s Gao Fangjie 21-13, 21-7 in the women’s singles quarterfinal.

In a match that lasted 57 minutes, Sen prevailed 21-8, 17-21, 10-21. Earlier in the tournament, Sen had defeated second-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Brazil’s Ygor Coelho. He will face fourth-seeded Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the semi-final on Saturday. Sen has a 1-1 record against Nishimoto having last played him at the 2022 Japan Open.

Fangjie lead the head to head tally against Sindhu 3-0 but the Indian’s straight-game victory in 44 minutes will give her the confidence she needs before she takes on World No 1 Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-final. Sindhu leads the head to head tally 14-10 against the Japanese. They last met at the Singapore Open where Yamaguchi won 18-21, 21-19, 21-17.

Earlier in this tournament, PV Sindhu defeated home favourite Talia Ng 21-16, 21-9 and received a walkover against Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira.