Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden made it to the men’s doubles semi-final at Wimbledon, coming from behind to beat the Dutch team of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens on Wednesday.

Playing on Court 12 of the All England Club, the Indo-Australian pair came up with a 6-7(3), 7-5, 6-2 win over the Dutch team, to set up a semi-final clash against top seeds Neil Skupski of England and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof.

Wednesday’s match, which lasted an hour and 54 minutes, was the first time 43-year-old Bopanna and Ebden – who had won the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon last year with Max Purcell – lost the opening set in the campaign.

Both teams remained unchallenged on serve as there were no break point opportunities in the first set. Eventually, the Dutch duo claimed the first set after winning the tiebreak 7-3.

In the second set though, all four players struggled on serve with each getting broken. Eventually, Stevens was broken for a second time when he was serving in the 11th game, for the Indo-Australian pair to go up 6-5. Ebden then served out the next game to level the tie.

The experienced doubles team then took a firm grip on the match, breaking both Stevens and Griekspoor before sealing the third set 6-2.

The win marked the first time Bopanna had reached the men’s doubles semi-final since 2015.