The Indian challenge ended at the US Open Super 300 on Saturday, as Lakshya Sen lost his semi-final match to China’s Li Shi Feng 17-21, 24-22, 17-21.

In a lengthy match that lasted an hour and 16 minutes, third seeded Sen lost to the same opponent he had beaten in the final of the Canada Open Super 500 just last week.

In the opening game, Li took a lead from the first point and never trailed as the Chinese player maintained a gap on Sen throughout the opener to claim it 21-17.

It was much different in the second game as both players kept close to each other – both were level on the score 11 times. Sen eventually managed to break away to claim a tight second game 24-22 and take the match into the decider.

This was the eight meeting between the duo, but only the second time that a match was going into the third game. Just as it happened on that only prior occasion, at the Badminton Asia Championship last year, Li came out the winner.

On Saturday, Li raced to a 4-0 lead in the third game and would not relinquish the lead to win the game 21-17 and with it, secure a spot in the final.

Sen will now move his attention to the Korea Open Super 500 that starts next week in Yeosu, South Korea.