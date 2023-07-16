Avinash Sable on Sunday qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Silesia Diamond League.

Sable clocked a season best timing of 8:11.63m to finish in sixth place and better the qualification standard of 8:15.00 for the Paris Olympics.

Sable nearly bettered his national record time of 8:11.20 but came away with three crucial points to enter the top 10 in the season standings with a total of seven points, and bolster his chances of qualifying for the Diamond League Final in Eugene later this year.

Only the top 10 athletes in the steeplechase event at the end of the season qualify for the Diamond League Final. Sable had recorded a no-points tenth-placed finish at the Rabat meet before picking up four points with a fifth-placed finish at the Stockholm meet.

With only the Monaco and Shenzhen meets left, Sable finds himself in ninth place with seven points.