India’s star men’s doubles badminton team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved to the quarterfinal of the Korea Open Super 500 on Thursday, at the end of what had been a rough day for the Indian contingent.

The duo, seeded third, scored a 21-17, 21-15 win over Chinese pair of He Ji Ting and Zhaou Hao Dong in a 43 minute-match. This proved to the be only win of the day among the Indian contingent present in Yeosu, South Korea.

The opening exchanges in the first game was a rather tight affair as both teams stayed close to each other. However, at 13-13, the Indians took a lead and steadily started to build on it before taking the opening game.

Riding on that momentum, they took an early lead to go up 3-1 and did not relinquish that lead before winning the second game 21-15 to secure the tie.

They’re now the only Indians left active in the tournament.

#KoreaOpen2023 #KoreaOpenSuper500🏸



Satwik and Chirag are through to the Quarterfinals with a 21-17, 21-15 straight games win over the pair from China. They are now the only surviving Indians in Korea.https://t.co/8F3q8U6vdR pic.twitter.com/93cGe3AsMF — The Field (@thefield_in) July 20, 2023

In the first match of the day featuring an Indian player, fifth seed men’s singles player HS Prannoy lost in straight-games to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong, losing a tight, 66 minute-long match 15-21, 21-19, 18-21.

The women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly were the next to exit after losing 11-21, 4-21 to second seeds Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of South Korea.

Priyanshu Rajawat did put up a strong showing against top seed from Japan Kodai Naraoka, but lost 14-21, 21-18, 17-21 in another tight contest that lasted an hour and 22 minutes.

#KoreaOpen2023 #KoreaOpenSuper500🏸



Priyanshu Rajawat's valiant display in vain as he goes down to Japan's Kodai Naraoka 14-21, 21-18, 17-21 in an 82-minute-long battle. pic.twitter.com/Z8IWHhwZPK — The Field (@thefield_in) July 20, 2023

Later, Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy lost the mixed doubles Round of 16 tie to fourth seeded Chinese pair Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping 15-21, 12-21.

As it stands, Rankireddy and Shetty are the only Indians left active in the contest. They will be playing later today.