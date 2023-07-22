international football Watch, football: Lionel Messi scores stunning late winner on Inter Miami debut On his debut for Inter Miami, Messi came off the bench to score a 93rd minute winner via a trademark free-kick Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Lionel Messi scored the winner for Inter Miami on his debut | USA TODAY USPW / Reuters LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lionel Messi Inter Miami Football Major League Soccer