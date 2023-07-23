The Indian Men’s Trap team comprising Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihaan and Arya Vansh Tyagi won silver at the ISSF World Championship Juniors in Changwon, Korea on Sunday. The trio shot a combined 346 as Italy took gold with a total of 356.

Earlier, none of the Indian men’s Trap shooters were able to make the individual finals.

Ashima Ahlawat in the Women’s Trap, did make the top six, only to finish in the same position in the finals. She shot 109 in qualification and then came through taking one of the three final spots in a six-way shoot-off. Teammate Preeti Rajak, was the first to be eliminated in that shoot-off.

The trio of Preeti, Bhavya and Aadya Tripathi also missed the team bronze, totalling 312 in the Team competition, as China finished ahead with 314. USA and Italy took gold and silver respectively.