Antim Panghal (53kg) and Vishal Kaliraman (65kg) won their respective trials over the weekend in New Delhi for India’s wrestling team that will compete at the 2023 Asian Games.

Both wrestlers, however, will be on stand-by for the tournament in September and October, as the Wrestling Federation of India ad-hoc panel had granted Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat direct entry into the Asian Games squad for the same categories.

Both Panghal and Kaliraman were unhappy with the decision from the Delhi High Court to dismiss their petitions against the exemptions given to Punia and Phogat, who were part of the group of wrestlers protesting against the federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to a PTI report, Panghal mentioned that she will be going to the Supreme Court to appeal the decision.

Kaliraman was also of the same opinion as Antim – his parents had held a demonstration in Hisar and also outside the Olympic Bhawan to get the exemption decision reversed.

In the other results on Sunday, Atish Todkar caused an upset by knocking out Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dahiya with a sensational ‘pin.’ But it was Aman Sehrawat who went on to win the 57kg trials.

Olympian and 2019 World Championship silver medallist Deepak Punia edged Jonty Bhati in a very close final to seal his place in the Indian team in the 86kg category.

In the 125kg, Sumit Malik sealed his place in the Indian team while Vicky (97kg) and Yash (74kg) emerged winners in their respective categories.

In the women’s trials held on Saturday, under-23 World Championship bronze medallist Mansi Ahlawat surpassed expectations by sealing her place in the Indian team for the Asian Games from the 57kg field.

In the 62kg category, Sonam Malik made an impressive comeback from a left elbow injury to win the trials. Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Pooja Gehlot beat Shivani and Neelam and then pinned veteran Nirmala Devi in the 50kg final.

In the Greco Roman style, Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Vikash (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Naveen (130kg) won their respective trials to make it to the Asian Games squad.