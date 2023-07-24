Kamaljeet, all of 19, helped India pick up two more gold medals on the final day of the ISSF Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, as he won both the Men’s 50m pistol individual and team events.

India thus finished second behind China with a total of 17 medals – six gold, six silver and five bronze. China won 28 medals, including 12 gold.

Kamaljeet shot 544 out of a possible 600 in the individual event to leave Uzbek Veniamin Nikitin with 542 in second position. Korean Kim Taemin won bronze with 541. He also joined forces with Ankait Tomar and Sandeep Bishnoi to total 1617 for the team gold. Uzbekistan was second again with 1613, while Korea was third with 1600.

In the Women’s 50m Pistol, Tiyana won silver with a score of 519, just a point behind Khanna Aliyeva who won gold with 520.

Attention now shifts to the senior World Championships, which are set to begin in Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 14.