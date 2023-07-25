Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian men’s team at the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy which is slated to begin on August 3 in Chennai, Hockey India announced on Tuesday.

Serving as a preparatory event for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, the Indian squad will have roughly a week to recuperate after the conclusion of the Four-Nations tournament in Spain, where both the Indian men’s and women’s teams are competing.

Midfielder Hardik Singh has been named as the vice-captain of the side.

PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak have been named as the team’s designated goalkeepers, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Amit Rohidas have been named as defenders.

Meanwhile, the midfield will be led by Hardik, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma. Furthermore, Manpreet Singh will return to the midfield after previously being listed as a defender during the European leg of the Pro League.

Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and S Karthi will comprise the forward line.

Read: India coach Craig Fulton on Paddy Upton joining the men’s team – ‘It was the perfect fit’

Speaking on the team selection, coach Craig Fulton said, “We have carefully chosen a squad that has the potential to go on and give a good account of themselves Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.”

“The Indian Men’s squad selected for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai has a blend of some youth and experience. It’s an exciting phase for the squad as we start the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament in Spain tomorrow and post this tournament fly directly to Chennai to play at home in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The players selected are excited at the opportunity and look forward to playing in front of their passionate home fans,” he added.

Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi