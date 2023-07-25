India will kickstart their 2023-24 home season with three One Day Internationals against Australia in September, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a press release.
The BCCI Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee confirmed the venues for the home season 2023-24 with the senior men’s team scheduled to play a total of 16 international matches. They will comprise five Tests, three ODIs, and eight T20Is.
Australia’s matches against India ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, which will end on November, India will immediately play a five-match T20I series against Australia beginning on November 23.
In January, Afghanistan will arrive in India for their first white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.
India will face a tough challenge when England will tour India for a five-match Test series starting on January 25. The Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.
Here’s a look at the schedule for India’s home season:
Australia tour of India – Three ODIs
|Date (From)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|22-Sep-23
|1:30 PM
|1st ODI
|Mohali
|24-Sep-23
|1:30 PM
|2nd ODI
|Indore
|27-Sep-23
|1:30 PM
|3rd ODI
|Rajkot
Australia tour of India – Five T20Is
|Date (From)
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|23-Nov-23
|7:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Visakhapatnam
|26-Nov-23
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Thiruvananthapuram
|28-Nov-23
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Guwahati
|01-Dec-23
|7:00 PM
|4th T20I
|Nagpur
|03-Dec-23
|7:00 PM
|5th T20I
|Hyderabad
Afghanistan tour of India – Three T20Is
|Date (From)
|Match
|Venue
| 11-Jan-24
|1st T20I
|Mohali
|14-Jan-24
|2nd T20I
|Indore
|17-Jan-24
|3rd T20I
|Bengaluru
England tour of India – Five Tests
| Date (From)
|Date (To)
|Match
|Venue
|25-Jan-24
|29-Jan-24
|1st Test
|Hyderabad
|02-Feb-24
|06-Feb-24
|2nd Test
|Visakhapatnam
|15-Feb-24
|19-Feb-24
|3rd Test
|Rajkot
|23-Feb-24
|27-Feb-24
|4th Test
|Ranchi
|07-Mar-24
|11-Mar-24
|5th Test
|Dharamsala