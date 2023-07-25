India will kickstart their 2023-24 home season with three One Day Internationals against Australia in September, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India in a press release.

The BCCI Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee confirmed the venues for the home season 2023-24 with the senior men’s team scheduled to play a total of 16 international matches. They will comprise five Tests, three ODIs, and eight T20Is.

Australia’s matches against India ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, which will end on November, India will immediately play a five-match T20I series against Australia beginning on November 23.

In January, Afghanistan will arrive in India for their first white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

India will face a tough challenge when England will tour India for a five-match Test series starting on January 25. The Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

Here’s a look at the schedule for India’s home season:

Australia tour of India – Three ODIs Date (From) Time Match Venue 22-Sep-23 1:30 PM 1st ODI Mohali 24-Sep-23 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Indore 27-Sep-23 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Rajkot

Australia tour of India – Five T20Is Date (From) Time Match Venue 23-Nov-23 7:00 PM 1st T20I Visakhapatnam 26-Nov-23 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Thiruvananthapuram 28-Nov-23 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Guwahati 01-Dec-23 7:00 PM 4th T20I Nagpur 03-Dec-23 7:00 PM 5th T20I Hyderabad

Afghanistan tour of India – Three T20Is Date (From) Match Venue 11-Jan-24

1st T20I Mohali 14-Jan-24 2nd T20I Indore 17-Jan-24 3rd T20I Bengaluru