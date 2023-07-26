The new world No 2 pairing in men’s doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got their Japan Open Super 750 campaign started off with a three-game win on Wednesday, in Tokyo.

The Indian duo beat Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin 21-16, 11-21, 21-13 in a 56 minute match.

Satwik-Chirag have a chance to make it to the world No 1 spot this week if they win the Japan Open. However, should they end the tournament as finalists, they can still get to the No 1 spot if the current holders of the rank – Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia – lose in the quarterfinal or earlier.

Lakshya Sen made it to the men’s singles Round of 16 after a tightly-fought win over compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat. Sen saved match points to come up with a 21-15, 12-21, 24-22 win.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu however, bowed out in the first round of the tournament, losing 12-21, 13-21 to Zhang Yi Man of China.

The early loss only adds to the dismal season Sindhu has had on the tour this year. She has lost in the first round seven times out of 13 events this year.

Mithun Manjunath’s campaign also ended in the first round after a tight 21-13, 22-24, 18-21 loss to China’s Weng Hong Yang.

Later today, the men’s doubles team of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be in action against fourth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wook Yik of Malaysia, while Malvika Bansod plays Aya Ohori of Japan.

