Lakshya Sen bowed out from the Japan Open Super 750 event after losing to Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the semi-final on Saturday.

Looking to reach his first final in Tokyo, Sen lost 15-21, 21-13, 16-21 to Christie in a 68-minute match.

The pair had met twice before with the head-to-head standing at 1-1. Christie had won their previous meeting in the quarter-final of the Indonesian Masters earlier this year.

After a cagey start to the match where Sen had taken a 11-9 lead at the interval, Christie grew into the game. The Indonesian fifth seed took the lead after going on a six-point run. It knocked the wind out of Sen’s sails as Christie took the first game 21-15.

After the change of ends, Sen started the second game brightly, winning six points on the trot to take a 11-4 lead at the break. Christie fought back after the break winning four back-to-back points. Sen kept the rallies short with Christie missing some of his smashes.

The Indian forced a decider in the match by winning the second game 21-13.

The pair exchanged leads at the start of the third game but Christie went on a four-point run to take a 9-6 and then a 11-7 lead.

After the break, Sen was on the side of the court where he won the second game at a canter. The Indian chipped at Christie’s lead but the Indonesian did just enough to keep Sen at bay to secure the match 21-15, 13-21, 21-16.