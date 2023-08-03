Hockey, Asian Champions Trophy, India vs China live: Harmanpreet Singh give hosts the lead
Live updates from India’s Asian Champions Trophy match against China.
5’ India 1-0 China: Harmanpreet Singh scores! Karthi wins the penalty corner and his idol, Harmanpreet Singh steps up and rifles his drag-flick in between the keeper and the defender on the post. Excellent start for the home side.
3’ India 0-0 China: China playing with a low block as India patiently try to create something. It’s Manpreet who fashions the first chance of the match. Plays a strong pass towards Akashdeep in the circle who flicks it goal wards. It’s saved by the keeper.
1’, India 0-0 China: And we have pushback in Chennai as a huge roar goes across the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium!
India vs China: It’s not just hockey returning to Chennai, but also Tamil Nadu’s son who’s back where it all began. Karthi Selvam spent a couple of years in Chennai as a teenager and last year, became the first player from the state to play for India in more than a decade.
India vs China, India coach Craig Fulton: Everyone is excited to be here. The first game of the tournament is always a cagey affair and we are just focused on ourselves.
After 15 long years, international hockey is back in Chennai. The Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium has been refurbished in a matter of months and there is a sense of excitement in the city.
The Asian Champions Trophy serves as the last set of matches for India to prepare for the Asian Games, which will serve as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Indian squad for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi