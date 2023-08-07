Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has been appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad replacing former West Indies captain Brian Lara, announced the franchise on Monday.

The change was anticipated following a poor season in which the Hyderabad-based team finished last in the standings, managing to win just four of their fourteen games.

As a result, the Kiwi replaced Lara, who had succeeded Tom Moody as head coach in 2023. Prior to this, Lara worked for SRH as their strategic advisor and batting coach.

The franchise wrote on Twitter: “As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him. Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Vettori most recently served as the Australia men’s team’s assistant coach after serving as the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s head coach from 2014 to 2018. He is presently the men’s team’s head coach at the Hundred for the Birmingham Phoenix.

